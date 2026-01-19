Spain was shaken by its deadliest rail disaster in more than a decade after two trains collided in Adamuz, Córdoba

At least 39 people lost their lives and dozens more were injured, with rescue teams working through twisted wreckage to reach survivors

Officials said the cause of the crash remained under investigation, as the nation entered a period of mourning

The collision happened on Sunday, January 19 in Adamuz, near Córdoba, when a Madrid-bound train derailed and crossed onto the opposite tracks, striking an oncoming train.

According to BBC, rail networks stated that around 400 passengers and staff were onboard both trains. Emergency services treated 122 people, with 48 still in hospital, including five children. Of those, 11 adults and one child remained in intensive care.

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said the death toll “is not yet final” as investigations continued. He described the incident as “extremely strange” and added that railway experts consulted by the government “are extremely baffled by the accident.”

Details of the train collision

Rail operator Adif reported that the crash occurred at 19:45 local time (18:45 GMT), about an hour after the train left Málaga for Madrid. The derailment happened on a straight stretch of track near Córdoba.

Puente explained that the force of the collision pushed the carriages of the second train into an embankment. He noted that most of the victims were in the front carriages of the train travelling south from Madrid to Huelva.

The trains involved included a Freccia 1000, capable of reaching speeds of 400 km/h (250 mph), according to Ferrovie dello Stato, the Italian rail company.

Rescue efforts and witness accounts

Rescue teams said the twisted wreckage made it difficult to reach trapped passengers. Córdoba fire chief Francisco Carmona told RTVE: “We have even had to remove a dead person to be able to reach someone alive. It is hard, tricky work.”

Journalist Salvador Jimenez, who was onboard, said the impact felt like an “earthquake.” Another passenger, José, told Canal Sur: “There were people and screaming, calling for doctors.”

Footage from the scene showed carriages tipped onto their sides, with rescue workers climbing the wreckage to pull survivors through doors and windows.

Rail services suspended

All rail services between Madrid and Andalusia were suspended and were expected to remain closed throughout Monday.

Iryo, the private rail company operating the Málaga train, confirmed that around 300 passengers were onboard. The other train, operated by Renfe, carried about 100 passengers.

National mourning and International condolences

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain would endure a “night of deep pain.” Adamuz mayor Rafael Moreno described the crash as “a nightmare.”

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia expressed their “great concern” and extended condolences to victims’ families. The royal palace said: “We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the dead, as well as our love and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also offered condolences. Macron wrote: “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire Spanish people. France stands by your side.”

Emergency response and support

The Andalusian emergency agency urged survivors to contact families or post on social media to confirm they were safe. Medical posts were set up to treat passengers and transfer them to hospitals. Adif arranged support spaces for relatives at stations in Atocha, Seville, Córdoba, Málaga and Huelva.

The Spanish Red Cross deployed emergency teams and counselling services. Miguel Ángel Rodríguez from the organisation told RNE radio: “The families are going through a situation of great anxiety due to the lack of information. These are very distressing moments.”

Spain’s rail safety record

Spain’s last major rail disaster occurred in Galicia in 2013, when 80 people died and 140 were injured in a high-speed derailment.

Spain’s high-speed rail network is the second largest in the world after China, connecting more than 50 cities. Adif data showed the network stretched over 4,000 km (2,485 miles).

