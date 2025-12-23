Emergency responders confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were recorded after a train collided with a commercial bus in Oshodi, Lagos

LASEMA activated its emergency response plan promptly, halted train operations temporarily and safely evacuated the damaged vehicle from the tracks

Preliminary findings indicated that reckless driving by the bus driver caused the collision, which resulted in significant damage to the vehicle

Lagos narrowly avoided fatalities on the night of Monday, December 22, after a moving train collided with a commercial bus at the Arena area of Oshodi, prompting a swift emergency response from state authorities.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that no injuries or deaths were recorded in the incident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus and an oncoming train along the rail corridor near the Arena shopping complex.

LASEMA confirm no deaths or injuries after a train collided with a Toyota Hiace bus in Oshodi. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The confirmation was contained in a preliminary report signed by the agency’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and dated December 23, 2025.

LASEMA responds swiftly to rail crash

LASEMA said it received distress calls through its emergency toll free lines at about 7:53pm. The agency immediately activated the state emergency response plan from its Cappa Base in Oshodi and dispatched a response team to the scene.

Officials arrived at the location by 8:11pm and confirmed that the bus, bearing registration number AGL-671-XR, had been struck and trapped on the rail tracks.

Preliminary assessment at the scene established that the collision occurred after the bus driver allegedly drove recklessly near the rail crossing.

According to the agency, the vehicle moved onto the tracks outside the Arena complex and was hit by the approaching train before it could clear the rail line.

Oshodi train accident ends without casualties

Although the impact was forceful, LASEMA reported that all occupants escaped without physical harm. The bus, however, sustained extensive damage due to the magnitude of the collision.

Emergency officials described the vehicle as badly affected but said the outcome could have been far worse given the location and timing of the crash.

LASEMA officials and LASTMA officers at the scene of the train and bus collision in Oshodi, Lagos.

Source: Original

To prevent further danger, the response team conducted a risk assessment of the area and introduced safety and control measures. These steps were taken to avoid secondary incidents, especially considering the busy nature of the Oshodi corridor and ongoing train operations along the route.

Train services temporarily halted

As part of the emergency operation, the railway authorities were alerted and train movement along the affected track was temporarily suspended. This allowed responders to safely evacuate the damaged bus and clear the rail line without additional risk.

LASEMA confirmed that the bus was later removed from the tracks and towed to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority yard in Oshodi. Officials said the rail corridor was fully cleared shortly after the recovery exercise, allowing normal train services and activities to resume.

The operation involved personnel from LASEMA’s Cappa Base as well as officers of LASTMA, who assisted with traffic control and vehicle recovery. Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution around rail crossings to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Angry Kwara youths ban truck movements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of several communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state banned the entry of trucks and lorries into their villages, accusing some drivers of collaborating with bandits who have been terrorising Kwara South.

The development followed a massive protest held on Wednesday morning, August 20, which was live-streamed on Facebook by a user identified as Okit Olamide and monitored by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng