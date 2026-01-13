The U.S. State Department had revoked more than 100,000 visas following reviews linked to criminal encounters with law enforcement agencies

About 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialized work visas had been withdrawn as part of tightened immigration enforcement measures

Officials had confirmed that deportation processes were underway while agencies expanded interagency screening and compliance systems

The United States Department of State has announced the revocation of more than 100,000 visas following a nationwide review linked to criminal records and law enforcement encounters.

The action affects thousands of foreign nationals whose immigration status was tied to student, work, and specialized travel categories.

Donald Trump expands the US travel ban and imposes new visa limits on others. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement posted by the agency, about 8,000 student visas and roughly 2,500 specialized visas were withdrawn as part of the sweep. The move forms part of a broader enforcement effort aimed at tightening border controls and strengthening internal security procedures.

Visa cancellations linked to criminal records

Officials said the affected individuals had previous interactions with U.S. law enforcement for criminal activity. While the department did not release a detailed breakdown of the offences involved, the revocations were described as a preventive measure designed to limit risks associated with individuals deemed to pose security concerns.

The agency maintained that the cancellations followed established screening processes and coordination with enforcement bodies. Authorities noted that visa privileges are subject to compliance with U.S. laws and immigration regulations.

Once a violation or credible risk is identified, the government retains the authority to withdraw entry permission and initiate removal procedures where applicable.

In its public message, the department signalled a firm stance on enforcement, stating, “We will continue to deport these thugs to keep America safe.”

The language reflected the administration’s determination to maintain strict oversight of foreign nationals whose conduct falls outside legal boundaries.

Reasons US gov't suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump had disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

Donald Trump-led US government expands travel restrictions and adds Bola Tinubu-led Nigeria to the list of restricted countries. Photo credits: Chip Somodevilla, picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

The move forms part of a broader immigration posture by the Trump administration aimed at curbing what it views as security vulnerabilities linked to weak screening systems abroad.

Under the updated order uploaded on the White House website, the entry of Nigerian nationals into the United States as immigrants is suspended.

The suspension also applies to nonimmigrants seeking entry on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

US introduces tough visa rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that tourists from dozens of countries, including the UK, could be asked to provide a five-year social media history as a condition of entry to the US, under a new proposal unveiled by American officials.

The new condition would affect people from dozens of countries who are eligible to visit the US for 90 days without a visa, as long as they have filled out an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) form.

Source: Legit.ng