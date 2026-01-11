The United States government warned its citizens to leave Venezuela immediately, citing escalating security risks

Officials reported armed militias known as colectivos were setting up roadblocks and targeting travellers

Venezuela was placed under the highest travel advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe threats

The United States government issued a strong warning on January 10, urging its citizens in Venezuela to leave the country immediately. Officials said the security situation remained fluid despite the resumption of international flights.

In its statement on X, the government reported that armed militias, known locally as colectivos, had been setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles. Authorities said these groups were allegedly looking for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States. Citizens were advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution when travelling by road.

US government issued Venezuela travel advisory urging citizens to leave immediately due to security risks. Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Travel advisory

The government confirmed that Venezuela currently held the highest travel advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel. Officials explained that this warning was due to severe risks faced by Americans in the country. These risks included wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.

Authorities advised U.S. citizens to monitor airlines’ communications and websites for updated travel information. They also encouraged enrolment in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at [http://step.state.gov](http://step.state.gov) to receive security updates.

The government wrote:

“Venezuela: The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid. As international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately. Before departure, U.S. citizens should take precautions and be aware of their surroundings.

“There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States. Remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling by road. Monitor airlines’ communications and websites for updated information.

“Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe risks to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at http://step.state.gov to receive security updates.”

See the X post below:

This latest advisory highlighted the growing dangers in Venezuela and reinforced the U.S. government’s call for its citizens to prioritise their safety and leave the country without delay.

Venezuela reached Level 4: Do Not Travel warning as crime, unrest, and poor health infrastructure persisted. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty

Source: Facebook

Trump threatens another president with military invasion

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, telling him to “watch his a-ss or face possible military invasion. The threat came just hours after American forces stormed Venezuela in a dramatic on January 3, 2026 raid and abducted President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking in a video shared by TRT News via X.com on January 3, Trump repeated his accusations against Colombia. He said, “Well, he has co caine mills, he has factories where he makes co caine, and yeah, I think I stick by my first statement. He’s making co caine, they’re sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his a-ss.” The remarks were made during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Source: Legit.ng