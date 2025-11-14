The US expanded its visa rules as obesity and special-needs dependents were used as grounds to deny immigration

A leaked memo showed Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed embassies to factor long-term care costs into visa decisions

Critics said the policy escalated Trump’s immigration crackdown as officials targeted applicants likely to become a public charge

The United States has announced that obesity and having children with special needs will now be considered grounds for denying immigrant visas, in what observers describe as the latest escalation of President Donald Trump’s hard-line stance on migration.

In a diplomatic cable circulated earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed embassies worldwide to factor in “conditions such as obesity” when evaluating long-term visa applications.

A new policy from Washington reshapes who gets entry approval, and a specific requirement stuns global observers. Photo credit: Contribution.

Source: Twitter

According to the memo, obesity could “require expensive, long-term care,” potentially making applicants a burden on the US public health system.

The directive also compels consular officers to assess whether dependents have “disabilities, chronic medical conditions, or other special needs and require care” to such an extent that the primary applicant might be unable to work.

The memo, first reported by KFF Health News, was confirmed to AFP by an official familiar with its contents.

New policy targets immigrant applicants

The new measures apply strictly to individuals seeking to immigrate to the United States, not those seeking short-term visitor visas. For decades, US immigration law has required officials to determine whether an applicant is likely to become a “public charge”, a person reliant on government support.

However, critics say President Trump has taken the policy to unprecedented levels, deploying it as a tool to sharply restrict immigration,

US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said:

“It’s no secret the Trump administration is putting the interests of the American people first. This includes enforcing policies that ensure our immigration system is not a burden on the American taxpayer.”

America’s obesity paradox

Americans wake up to a revised visa rule that could shut out thousands, yet the most debated criterion remains tucked away. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

Ironically, the new rule emerges at a time when the United States remains one of the most obese nations in the world, with around 40 per cent of the population classified as obese, Vanguard reported.

Studies show that obesity rates are significantly higher in states that voted for Trump.

Public health experts note that obesity in the US is driven by factors including diet, economic pressures, and limited access to exercise-friendly environments.

Policy intensifies Trump’s immigration crackdown

Trump has repeatedly promised to reduce migration, making the issue a central pillar of his presidency. His administration has boosted mass deportation operations, even for undocumented migrants who have committed no crimes besides immigration violations.

Marco Rubio has also pushed for the cancellation of visas belonging to individuals deemed hostile to US foreign policy, including over critical statements on Israel.

