MACBAN rejected its inclusion in a proposed US sanctions list and said the allegations linking it to religious persecution were false and misleading

The association said it had written to the US Congress to request the removal of its name from the resolution after insisting it was a lawful socio-cultural body

MACBAN highlighted years of peace-building efforts and warned that mischaracterising pastoralists risked worsening insecurity across rural communities

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has reacted strongly to its inclusion in a proposed United States sanctions list.

They insisted that the allegations linking the association to religious persecution are false, misleading, and based on incomplete information.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, MACBAN President Baba Othman Ngelzarma said the association had officially written to the United States Congress, through the American Embassy in Abuja, requesting that its name be withdrawn from the draft list under US House Resolution 860.

“We reject these misleading and incomplete assertions. MACBAN is a lawful socio-cultural and economic association, not a militia or violent organisation,” Ngelzarma stated.

According to him, the resolution blurs the line between criminal elements operating in rural areas and legitimate pastoralists, who he said are often victims of worsening insecurity.

Bill proposes visa bans and asset freezes

The US bill, sponsored by Congressman Christopher Smith, seeks to impose visa bans and freeze the assets of individuals or organisations deemed responsible for severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act, Daily Trust reported.

Listed alongside MACBAN are Miyetti Allah Kautal H0re and so-called “Fulani-Ethnic Militias,” appearing in the same category as Boko Haram, ISIS-West Africa, the Taliban, and the Houthis.

If passed, the bill would give US authorities the power to apply targeted sanctions against persons linked to these groups.

Washington claims the move forms part of a wider effort to address alleged religious freedom violations in Nigeria.

US designates Nigeria as “country of particular concern"

President Donald Trump recently designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern,” and reportedly directed US lawmakers to investigate alleged attacks on Christian communities.

The federal government has rejected the allegations, maintaining that Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of worship.

MACBAN cites decades of peace-building efforts

Ngelzarma insisted that MACBAN’s track record shows consistent cooperation with security agencies, peace-building institutions, and international development partners.

“MACBAN has, for decades, collaborated with the police, the armed forces, NSCDC, NIPSS, and state peace-building agencies. We have also worked with international bodies like USAID, Mercy Corps, Search for Common Ground, and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue,” he said.

He added that these partnerships have strengthened mediation, early warning systems, and the prevention of reprisals in conflict-prone areas, Vanguard reported.

The MACBAN president also highlighted the heavy losses suffered by pastoralists in recent years, noting that between 2015 and 2025, more than 18,600 pastoralists were killed, over 1.29 million displaced, 87,543 houses destroyed, and more than one million cattle rustled or killed across 17 states.

“These figures show clearly that pastoralists are victims, not perpetrators. Even several of our state leaders were assassinated for assisting security agencies,” he said.

MACBAN warns of worsening insecurity

MACBAN urged the US Congress to review the bill and remove its name, warning that mischaracterising pastoralists could undermine ongoing peace-building efforts and escalate tensions in rural Nigeria.

The group called for evidence-based engagement with local actors, better understanding of pastoral communities, and long-term interventions such as grazing reserves, rangeland restoration, veterinary services, education, and conflict resolution programmes.

“MACBAN does not support, condone, harbour, finance, or protect any form of criminality. Anyone involved in crime acts alone and must face justice,” Ngelzarma said.

He appealed to the international community to recognise pastoralists as crucial contributors to Nigeria’s food security rather than stigmatise them based on the actions of criminal elements.

