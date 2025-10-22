NASA’s latest supercomputer simulations have revealed that Earth may become uninhabitable far sooner than previously expected

The study, conducted with Toho University, warns that rising solar radiation and climate change could destabilise the planet’s environment within centuries

As oceans evaporate and oxygen levels decline, scientists urge urgent action and exploration of interplanetary survival strategies

A groundbreaking study conducted by NASA, in collaboration with Toho University in Japan, has revealed alarming projections about when the world will end.

Using advanced supercomputer simulations, researchers have modelled the long-term effects of rising solar radiation, climate change, and the Sun’s gradual evolution, factors that could render the planet uninhabitable far sooner than previously anticipated.

The study, published in Nature, depicted the accelerating impact of solar and atmospheric changes on Earth’s fragile ecosystem. Scientists warned that increasing temperatures and shifting atmospheric conditions may severely compromise the planet’s ability to support complex life.

The findings have sparked urgent discussions about sustainable practices and the feasibility of interplanetary survival strategies.

Supercomputer models predict critical environmental tipping points

NASA’s state-of-the-art simulations allowed researchers to examine intricate interactions between solar radiation, Earth’s atmosphere, and ecological systems.

The models identified key thresholds beyond which environmental conditions could become intolerable for life. While the Sun’s transformation into a red giant remains billions of years away, its steady brightening poses a more immediate threat.

Lead researcher Kazumi Ozaki stated, “For many years, the lifespan of Earth’s biosphere has been discussed based on the steady brightening of the Sun.”

Even minor increases in solar output, he explained, could intensify global temperatures and disrupt weather systems, making vast regions of the planet increasingly inhospitable.

According to the simulations, by the year 1,000,002,021, Earth’s surface temperatures may reach levels too extreme to sustain life.

The models predict that oceans will evaporate, the atmosphere will thin, and the planet will no longer support complex organisms.

Climate change and oxygen decline pose immediate risks to humanity

While Earth may physically persist for billions of years, the NASA study emphasised that human survival is far more vulnerable.

Rising temperatures, declining oxygen levels, and resource depletion could trigger a tipping point for civilisation within just a few centuries.

The research highlighted the compounding effects of human-driven climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and industrial activity are accelerating natural warming trends.

Ocean evaporation signals collapse of Earth’s ecosystems

Among the most dramatic consequences of the Sun’s growth is the predicted evaporation of Earth’s oceans. Oceans play a vital role in regulating climate, producing oxygen, and sustaining biodiversity.

Their loss would mark a catastrophic turning point, leading to the collapse of ecosystems and the extinction of most species.

NASA’s simulations suggest that this transformation will occur long before the Sun becomes a red giant.

As temperatures rise, water will shift from liquid to vapour, permanently altering the planet’s climate and atmosphere. The result, researchers warned, would be a barren and lifeless Earth.

