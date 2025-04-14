Scientists predict that Earth will undergo a mass extinction in 250 million years, wiping out all mammals due to extreme heat and rising CO2 levels

The formation of the supercontinent Pangea Ultima will intensify volcanic activity, further warming the planet and making survival nearly impossible

Researchers warn that continued fossil fuel emissions could accelerate this timeline, bringing catastrophic consequences much sooner

A new study has revealed that Earth will experience a mass extinction in 250 million years, eradicating all mammals if fossil fuel emissions cease today.

Researchers at the University of Bristol used computer simulations to predict that lifeforms would struggle to survive with extreme temperatures ranging from 40°C to 70°C.

Scientists Announce the Date Earth Will No Longer Exist and All Humans Wiped Out

Carbon dioxide levels are expected to double, making it impossible for species, including humans, to regulate body heat through sweat.

The study, led by Dr Alexander Farnsworth, warns of a grim future where the planet becomes largely uninhabitable.

Supercontinent pangea ultima to reshape earth

Scientists predict that all continents will merge into a supercontinent called Pangea Ultima, forming a doughnut-shaped landmass with an inland sea.

This geological transformation will trigger frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing substantial amounts of carbon dioxide and further escalating global temperatures.

In addition to tectonic activity, the natural brightening of the sun will contribute to Earth’s warming, creating an environment hostile to mammals. Only 8 to 16 per cent of land may remain habitable, but survival will be highly challenging.

Climate models indicate accelerated impact

Using advanced climate models, researchers simulated future atmospheric conditions and estimated CO2 levels could exceed 600 parts per million (ppm).

However, this projection assumes an immediate halt to fossil fuel emissions; continued burning would accelerate climate change and bring catastrophe sooner.

Co-author Professor Benjamin Mills of the University of Leeds emphasised that unchecked human activity could lead to earlier extinction events, reinforcing the urgency for climate action.

Ongoing debate on human longevity

While experts cannot predict precisely how long humans will endure, the study depicts the extreme conditions awaiting future generations. The placement of Pangea Ultima primarily in the tropics would subject mammal species to higher temperatures than they can tolerate, severely limiting survival chances.

As the planet edges toward its inevitable transformation, scientists stress the need for proactive measures to mitigate climate change before irreversible consequences take hold.

