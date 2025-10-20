The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has unveiled a groundbreaking educational initiative, the “Sustainability Hour”, designed to promote awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among young Nigerians aged 10 to 16.

Set to begin later in October, the six-month programme aims to instil sustainability values and environmental consciousness in students through engaging, hands-on learning.

Nigerian accountants drive SDG awareness in schools to reduce poverty. Credit: ACCA

Source: Facebook

Educating for a sustainable future

Announcing the programme in Lagos, Thomas Isibor, Country Head of ACCA Nigeria, said the initiative reflects ACCA’s long-term commitment to shaping responsible citizens and future leaders who understand the world’s sustainability challenges.

“The Sustainability Hour is built on a shared concern for our planet,” Isibor explained. “We want to prepare young people to make better decisions for a sustainable future and become changemakers capable of building a better world for generations after them.”

He added that the programme will run across both public and private schools, featuring monthly interactive learning modules on themes such as climate action, waste management, energy efficiency, poverty, and hunger.

Driving behavioural change through education

According to Isibor, the programme seeks to drive advocacy, innovation, and behavioural change while promoting responsible consumption, quality education, and sustainable living.

The pilot phase, he said, will be evaluated after six months to assess its reach, impact, and potential expansion into more schools and communities.

“The goal is not just to teach sustainability but to make it a lifestyle among students and educators,” he said.

Government officials applaud the move

Rukaiya el-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council and Climate Change, lauded ACCA for its proactive step in building climate-conscious youth.

“Education remains vital for sustainable development,” she said. “By teaching the SDGs early, we equip future generations to confront challenges like climate change, poverty, and inequality.”

She emphasized that sustainability education fosters global citizenship, problem-solving skills, and inclusiveness, helping students think critically about their role in the world.

Lagos commends programme’s alignment with SDGs

Oreoluwa Finnih, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on SDGs, also praised the initiative for aligning with SDGs 1, 2, 4, 6, 12, and 13 — focusing on poverty eradication, hunger, education, clean water, responsible consumption, and climate action.

She urged students to become sustainability champions in their schools, homes, and communities through conscious daily actions.

“This programme plants the seeds of responsibility,” she said. “Sustainability is not just policy — it’s the foundation of shared prosperity and environmental stewardship.”

Creative learning and community engagement

Wonderful Olulano, a member of the ACCA curriculum team, said the initiative integrates creativity and global awareness through SDG-focused projects that engage students, teachers, parents, and guardians.

“We help young people understand the SDGs, identify real-world problems, and collaborate to create sustainable solutions,” he said.

According to TheCable, The launch event concluded with a fashion show featuring eco-friendly outfits made from recycled materials like plastics, newspapers, and nylon — symbolizing the fusion of creativity and sustainability at the heart of the programme.

Through the Sustainability Hour, ACCA is sowing the seeds of environmental responsibility, preparing a new generation of Nigerians to take bold, informed steps toward a greener, fairer future.

