A mother in Turkey has died after a lift she entered malfunctioned and plunged seven storeys, despite her husband’s frantic efforts to save her.

The incident occurred on 30 September inside an 11-storey residential block in the Altaylilar district of Tarsus, located in the Mersin province.

Lift malfunction in mersin leaves one dead

Pelin Yasot Kiyga had just left her seventh-floor flat en route to work when she stepped into the lift. Moments later, the cabin jammed and then plummeted down the shaft, accompanied by heavy concrete counterweights.

Her husband, 34-year-old Gokhan Kiyga, was captured in harrowing footage attempting to prise open the lift doors from outside. He was seen calling for help and tugging at the lift’s button in a desperate bid to reach her.

Kiyga reportedly injured his foot during the rescue attempt and was later seen holding his head in despair before racing down the stairs.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, arrived within minutes. Pelin was pulled out alive but succumbed to her injuries at the district state hospital. She leaves behind one child.

Faulty lift had been reported before fatal accident

Local police confirmed that 17 individuals had been interviewed as part of the investigation.

Three suspects were arrested, including the former company boss responsible for the lift, the current manager, and the building site manager. Residents later disclosed in the building’s WhatsApp group that the lift had been faulty for over a month prior to the fatal incident.

Global elevator safety concerns highlighted

The tragedy in Tarsus has drawn attention to a series of recent lift-related accidents worldwide.

In late September, a woman in a wheelchair was left fighting for her life after her arm became trapped in the doors of a lift at Dorchester House apartments in Washington D.C. Firefighters freed her and she was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The elevator was subsequently shut down for inspection.

Earlier this year in Mumbai, a hydraulic car-lift collapsed inside a 21-storey tower under construction in Borivli. One worker was killed and another seriously injured after cables reportedly snapped.

How often do elevator accidents happen?

Lift plunges are exceptionally rare events. Global statistics indicating that fatal elevator accidents occur in roughly one out of every 10 million rides. In the United States, for example, elevator-related deaths average around four per year. Most incidents involving maintenance personnel rather than passengers.

The vast majority of elevator systems are equipped with multiple safety mechanisms designed to prevent free-fall scenarios, including braking systems, counterweights, and emergency stop functions. When accidents do happen, they are typically attributed to human error, poor maintenance, or outdated equipment rather than mechanical failure alone.

Studies have shown that older lifts, particularly those over 25 years in service, are more prone to malfunction, especially in regions where safety inspections are irregular or under-regulated. While residential buildings are generally considered safer due to lower usage rates, commercial and industrial settings report higher accident frequencies due to heavier traffic and more complex systems.

Globally, developing countries tend to experience more elevator-related fatalities, often linked to lax enforcement of safety standards and limited access to modern technology. However, advancements in elevator design and stricter regulatory oversight have contributed to a steady decline in serious incidents over the past decade.

