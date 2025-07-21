Woman Missing After Coming to Pick Up Daughter at Plane Crash Scene

A tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara has left families searching for missing loved ones, including children and guardians

Among the missing is Lamia Akter Sonia, whose burnt NID card surfaced on social media hours after the Bangladesh Air Force aircraft struck the school building

The explosion and fire claimed 20 lives and injured 171 others, sparking a desperate scramble across hospitals and wreckage for survivors

On Monday afternoon, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building in Uttara, leaving families in shock and desperately seeking loved ones.

Among the missing was Lamia Akter Sonia, who had arrived at Milestone School and College to collect her daughter, Asmaul Islam Zaira, a third-grade pupil.

Eyewitness accounts reported that the aircraft struck a two-storey building named “Haider Ali” at approximately 1:15pm. The collision triggered a massive explosion, engulfing parts of the school in flames. Officials from the fire service confirmed the death toll had reached 20 by evening, with 171 injured—many of them children and teenagers.

Scorched NID card sparks hope amid chaos

Following the incident, a photo of Sonia’s burnt National ID card began circulating on Facebook. Relatives immediately rushed to the crash site and nearby hospitals, clinging to hope. They have since been showing the scorched card to passersby in their continued search for Sonia’s whereabouts.

At around 7:45pm, a woman named Sathi Akter was seen combing the school grounds, clutching Sonia’s burnt ID. “My cousin, Asmaul Islam Zaira, studies in grade three here. Like every day, my aunt Lamia Akter Sonia came to pick her up. Since the plane crashed into the school building, we have not been able to find her,” she stated.

She added, “We have searched various hospitals since the incident, but she is nowhere to be found. In the afternoon, we saw a photo of my aunt’s burnt NID card on Facebook. Her name and father’s name confirmed it was hers.”

Families continue hospital searches for missing children

Similar scenes of desperation played out across the school campus. Shampa Begum was among those searching, holding her eight-year-old niece’s school ID card. Her niece, Afia Umme Mariam, also a third-grader, had been unaccounted for since the crash.

“My sister’s daughter, Afia Umme Mariam, is in grade three at this school. We have not been able to find her since the plane crash. We have searched several hospitals, but there is no trace of her,” said Shampa.

As families continue to search through hospital wards and rubble, the nation watches with bated breath, hoping for answers amid heartbreak.

