The UK visa application process in Nigeria is changing as VFS Global takes over as the new supplier for visa application centres

During the transition, some customers may need to submit and collect their documents from different locations, and affected individuals will be contacted via email

VFS Global has provided new addresses for their centres in Abuja and Lagos, urging customers to book an appointment before visiting

The UK visa application process in Nigeria is undergoing a significant change as the supplier of visa application centres transitions to VFS Global.

This update was announced by UKinNigeria on X, informing customers that during this transition, some may need to submit and collect their documents from different locations. Affected customers will be contacted via email.

Lagos and Abuja host new UK visa application centres, appointment details inside. Photo credit: X/UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

UKinNigeria wrote on X:

"The supplier of our visa application centres in Nigeria is changing. During this transition, some customers may submit and collect their documents from different locations. You will be contacted via email if this affects you."

New Visa Application Centres

VFS Global, now responsible for UK visa applications in Nigeria, has provided new addresses for their visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos. The centres are located at:

Abuja: Mezzanine Floor, Tower C, Churchgate Plaza, Plot 473, Cadastral Zone AO, Constitution Avenue, Central Business District

Ikeja (Lagos): 2nd Floor, Ile Oja Opebi Mall, Opebi, Link Road

Victoria Island (Lagos): 2nd Floor, Churchgate Plaza Tower 2, PC 31 Churchgate St

VFS Global emphasized the importance of booking an appointment before visiting the centres. For more information, customers can visit the VFS Global website.

In its X post, it stated:

"We are pleased to announce that customers in Nigeria can now visit our UK Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos for a hassle-free start to their journey at the addresses below: Don’t forget to book an appointment before your visit. For more information, visit https://visa.vfsglobal.com/nga/en/gbr/"

UK Embassy Shares New Update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gill Lever, the Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, has issued an important update for Nigerians planning to travel to the United Kingdom.

In a video message shared on X on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Lever emphasised the need for early applications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng