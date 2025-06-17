Billionaire Dies of Heart Attack, His Final Words Released

Billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur’s shocking final words have emerged before a fatal bee sting triggered a heart attack during a high-profile polo match in Windsor

The 53-year-old chairman of Sona Comstar collapsed moments after reportedly swallowing the bee, leading to anaphylactic shock and cardiac arrest

His unexpected passing has left the polo and business worlds in mourning, with tributes pouring in for the influential mogul

Billionaire businessman Sunjay Kapur’s final words have been revealed, moments before he swallowed a bee, triggering a fatal heart attack.

Witnesses at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England, heard Kapur exclaim, “I’ve swallowed something!” before he reportedly suffered a sting on the mouth. The incident led to anaphylactic shock, causing his heart to stop.

Fatal bee sting during polo match

Kapur, 53, was participating in a prestigious polo match on June 12 when the tragedy struck. He was playing in the subsidiary final of the Queen’s Cup with his team against Sujan Indian Tigers.

A keen polo player, Kapur frequently took part in exclusive matches and was a well-known figure in royal circles, often playing alongside Prince William.

Experts warn that internal bee stings can have life-threatening consequences.

A sting inside the mouth or throat can lead to immediate swelling, obstruction of the airways, and a sudden drop in blood pressure, potentially resulting in cardiac arrest.

Tributes pour in for Kapur

Kapur’s death has sent shockwaves through the polo community, with friends and colleagues expressing their grief. One close friend told The Telegraph, “He will be greatly missed not only by his family and friends but the local community around his club as he employed so many people and made so many friends — he was fun, kind and generous.”

The source added, “He didn’t distinguish between his grooms or high-net-worth friends — when he had a party, everyone was invited and everyone was equal.”

Sunjay Kapur’s business legacy

As the chairman of global car parts giant Sona Comstar, Kapur was a respected business leader. According to Forbes, he had an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion and held US citizenship.

His leadership and influence extended beyond business, making him a prominent figure in high society.

Personal life and royal connections

Kapur’s social circle included the British royal family, particularly Prince William, with whom he had a longstanding friendship.

He frequently participated in elite polo matches and was invited to play alongside the Prince of Wales.

Kapur had previously been married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shared two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Their 2016 divorce was contentious, with Kapoor alleging that he once left their sick child to play polo with Prince William. Kapur later remarried former model Priya Sachdev in 2017, and the couple welcomed their son, Azarias, the following year.

His unexpected passing has left a void in both the business and polo worlds. As tributes continue to pour in, his legacy as a businessman, sportsman, and friend will be remembered.

