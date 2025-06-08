Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, a prospective presidential candidate, was critically wounded after being shot twice at a campaign event in Bogotá

Authorities arrested a 15-year-old suspect carrying a Glock pistol, while President Gustavo Petro vowed to uncover all individuals behind the attack

The assassination attempt has intensified concerns over Colombia’s political violence, drawing strong condemnation from national and international leaders

Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, a rising political figure and prospective presidential candidate, was critically injured after being shot during a campaign event in Bogotá.

The attack, allegedly carried out by a 15-year-old boy, has intensified political tensions in the South American nation, according to CNN.

Top Presidential Candidate Who is Grandson of Former President Shot in Columbia. Photo credit: Sgstudio/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Attack on Miguel Uribe at Bogotá campaign event

The 39-year-old opposition senator, affiliated with the Centro Democrático (Democratic Center) party, was shot twice on Saturday afternoon in the capital’s Fontibón district, according to the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities reported that the adolescent suspect was carrying a Glock pistol at the time of his arrest.

Video footage captured the chilling moment when Uribe, addressing a crowd, was interrupted by gunfire.

The senator collapsed as panic ensued among attendees. Bystanders and emergency responders rushed to assist, transporting him to a hospital in Bogotá.

Miguel Uribe undergoes surgery after Bogotá shooting

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán informed reporters that Uribe had entered the critical hours of recovery following emergency surgical intervention.

His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, expressed optimism post-surgery, stating, "He fought the first battle and fought it well. He is fighting for his life."

Uribe’s Democratic Center party confirmed that he was shot in the back during the event. The Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation, where he is currently being treated, reported that he was undergoing neurosurgical and vascular procedures.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemns attack on Uribe

Colombian President Gustavo Petro delivered a strong condemnation of the attack, pledging to identify and apprehend all those involved. Petro suggested the involvement of criminal networks exploiting minors and called for an extensive investigation.

"No resource should be spared, not a single peso or a single moment of energy, to find the mastermind," Petro stated. He expressed hope for Uribe’s survival, emphasising that politics must remain free of violence.

The attack has sparked debate about Colombia’s persistent challenges with political violence. In response, Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez Suárez offered a three billion pesos (730,000 dollars) reward for information leading to the identification of those behind the assassination attempt.

International condemnation following attack on Miguel Uribe

The Colombian Presidency, alongside former leaders and international figures, condemned the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe. The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the attack "a direct threat to democracy," attributing it to heightened political rhetoric.

Uribe’s Democratic Center party issued a statement calling the incident "an unacceptable act of violence" that jeopardises both Colombia’s democracy and political freedom.

Several former Colombian presidents, including Ernesto Samper, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, Juan Manuel Santos, and Iván Duque, denounced the violence, while Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa extended prayers to Uribe’s family, affirming that all forms of violence must be condemned.

Miguel Uribe’s political legacy and family history

Uribe comes from a prominent Colombian political lineage. He is the grandson of Julio César Turbay Ayala, who served as Colombia’s president from 1978 to 1982, and the son of Diana Turbay, a journalist kidnapped and killed by Pablo Escobar’s Medellín cartel in 1991.

Since entering the Colombian Senate in 2022, the Harvard-educated politician has been a vocal advocate for security policies and foreign investment. In October 2024, he announced his presidential bid from the site of his mother’s assassination, stating, "I could have grown up seeking revenge, but I decided to do the right thing: forgive, but never forget."

With Colombia’s 2026 presidential campaign still in its early stages, the Democratic Center has yet to select its official candidate. The attack on Uribe has heightened concerns over political violence, echoing the brutal assassinations that marked Colombia’s history in the 1980s and 1990s.

Former CJN Mohammed Uwais dies at 88

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Mohammed Uwais, has passed away at the age of 88.

His death was confirmed on [insert date], and tributes have been pouring in from across Nigeria, remembering him for his distinguished career in the judiciary and his significant contributions to the country’s legal landscape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng