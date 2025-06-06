Mohammed Uwais, a former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), is dead.

He passed on in the early hours of Friday, aged 88. Kayode Ajulo, attorney general of Ondo state, confirmed his death.

Born in Zaria, Kaduna state, Uwais was CJN from 1995 to 2006.

He became justice of the apex court at 43 and was the second longest serving CJN in Nigeria’s history.

Uwais chaired a panel on electoral reform as inaugurated by then President Umaru Yar’Adua, after retiring from the supreme court.

The panel submitted its report in December 2008.

Chidi Odinkalu, a human rights advocate and professor said “under him, Nigerians voted the judiciary as the Man Of The Year in 2006. He was my birthday mate and a personal mentor. I mourn the passing of a truly good man”.

In his tribute, Ajulo said “Uwais was a true beacon of integrity, guiding the judiciary with grace and wisdom. His tenure as Chief Justice from 1995 to 2006 fundamentally transformed the landscape of our legal system, laying a foundation that continues to resonate today”.

“Justice Uwais was instrumental in our journey of democratic development and nation-building, serving not only as a jurist but as a visionary reformist of our electoral process,” he added.

“His leadership as Chairman of the Electoral Reform Committee, alongside esteemed members such as Bishop Mathew Kukah and Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, OON, SAN, exemplified his remarkable wisdom.

“The recommendations he presented not only established new standards but also instilled in our system a profound understanding of law and the responsibilities it entails.

“Among his most significant contributions was the call for the establishment of an independent electoral commission, a vital measure designed to enhance the integrity and transparency of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“Furthermore, his committee championed the integration of technology in elections, advocating for electronic voting and the transmission of results — initiatives aimed at reducing fraud and fostering public confidence in our electoral system.”

