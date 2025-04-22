Following Pope Francis' passing, Vatican officials confirmed that he would be buried in a single coffin, marking a historic break from the traditional three-coffin burial

His burial will likely include a document outlining his pontificate and a bag of coins symbolising his years of service

This departure from tradition reflects Pope Francis' lifelong commitment to humility and simplicity, aligning with his philosophy of service over grandeur

Following the death of Pope Francis, Vatican officials confirmed that he would be buried in a single coffin, marking the first time in modern history that a pope would not follow the three-coffin tradition.

Traditionally, deceased popes have been interred in three coffins—one of cypress, one of lead, and an outer elm coffin—each representing humility, preservation, and the dignity of the papal office.

Symbolism of the three-coffin burial

According to ABC news, the innermost cypress coffin usually holds a copy of the funeral Mass eulogy and three bags of coins representing the years of the Pope’s service.

Once sealed, it is placed inside the lead coffin, which bears the Pope’s name, the dates of his papacy, and a memento mori engraving, a reminder of human mortality.

The lead coffin also contains significant papal documents and his broken seal of office, protecting them for historical preservation.

Lastly, this is encased within an elm coffin, which is nailed shut with golden nails, representing the authority and prestige of the papacy.

Pope Francis’ burial: Simpler farewell

Vatican sources revealed that Pope Francis would be buried in a single coffin, likely containing a document outlining his pontificate and a bag of coins commemorating his papal years.

This decision aligns with Pope Francis’ philosophy of humility, avoiding lavish ceremonies in favour of a simpler farewell, mirroring his lifelong commitment to modesty and service.

Preserving Papal legacy despite change in ritual

While this break from tradition may surprise many Catholics, Vatican historians assure that Pope Francis’ legacy and teachings will remain preserved beyond the burial process.

Documents detailing his papacy, humanitarian work, and theological contributions will continue to be safeguarded for future generations.

About Popes

Popes serve as the spiritual leaders of the Catholic Church and are regarded as successors to Saint Peter, the first bishop of Rome.

Elected by a conclave of cardinals, each pope holds the highest authority in Church doctrine, governance, and global faith matters. Throughout history, popes have shaped religious teachings, overseen significant reforms, and influenced world events.

Their responsibilities include guiding the faithful, addressing moral and social issues, and maintaining Church traditions.

While papal customs evolve over time, the pope’s role remains central to Catholicism, offering spiritual leadership and fostering unity among over a billion followers worldwide.

