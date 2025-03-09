Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) has sent a thank you message to medical doctors and healthcare workers taking good care of him

The Head of the Catholic Church said he has experienced the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care

According to the Vatican, the condition of the ailing Poe Francis, who is being treated for pneumonia has improved

Vatican city, Italy - Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) has thanked his doctors and healthcare workers as he missed delivering a fourth straight Angelus prayer in person.

The Vatican said the 88-year-old Pope is responding well to treatment for pneumonia at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

Pope Francis says everyone needs a 'miracle of tenderness' Photo credit: Vatican Pool

Source: Getty Images

As reported by AFP, the Holy Father issued a written Angelus thanking those who volunteer to help others in need, praising their "closeness and tenderness".

"I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and healthcare workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart,"

"We need this, the 'miracle of tenderness' which accompanies those who are in adversity, bringing a little light into the night of pain,"

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, the Vatican said Pope Francis is finally responding well to treatment and had seen "a gradual, slight improvement", marking several days without crises.

An evening medical bulletin said although the leader of the Catholic Church does not have a fever, his doctors want to see more positive results "in the coming days" before giving a prognosis,

In the latest update on Sunday, March 9, the Vatican press office said the pope was "stable".

"The doctors confirmed the situation remains the same as yesterday," and the pope had seen "slight improvements... in a complex overall picture",

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Vatican released latest update on the state of state of Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio).

The Catholic Church said Pope Francis suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency on Monday, March 2, 2025.

According to the statement, the latest setback is caused by a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm"

Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for more than two weeks with double pneumonia, spoke on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The 88-year-old Pope Francis has been ill and has been receiving treatment at a Rome medical centre in Italy.

Following claims of Pope Francis' alleged demise, Legit.ng investigated the viral posts and shared its verdict.

