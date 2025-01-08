The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 projects a net increase of 78 million jobs by 2030, driven by technological advancements, green transition, and demographic shifts

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its Future of Jobs Report 2025, predicting significant changes in the global labor market over the next decade.

Driven by technological advancements, the green transition, and economic and demographic shifts, the report projects the creation of 170 million new jobs and the displacement of 92 million roles, resulting in a net employment increase of 78 million jobs.

World Economic Forum speaks on the next relevant and non relevant in new 2025 report. Photo credit: Warkai via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

These trends will reshape the global workforce, with certain professions experiencing rapid growth while others face decline.

Jobs of the Future

According to the report, roles driven by technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to see significant growth.

This includes positions like big data specialists, fintech engineers, and AI and machine learning specialists.

The report identifies 15 professions that will see the largest net growth and decline, combining estimates from surveyed companies with International Labour Organization employment data.

The five largest growing jobs are:

Farmworkers: Green transition trends and efforts to reduce carbon emissions will create 34 million additional jobs by 2030.

Delivery Drivers: Increased demand driven by e-commerce and logistics.

Software Developers: Continued growth in technology and digital services.

Building Construction Workers: Urbanization and infrastructure projects fuel demand.

Shop Salespersons: Expansion of retail and consumer services.

Other notable growing professions include food processing workers, nursing professionals, social workers, and counseling professionals, driven by demographic trends and aging populations.

Jobs Facing Decline

The report also lists jobs that will become less relevant in the future due to technological advancements and changing economic landscapes:

Postal service clerks

Bank tellers and related clerks

Data entry clerks

Cashiers and ticket clerks

Administrative assistants and executive secretaries

Printing and related trades workers

Accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll clerks

Material-recording and stock-keeping clerks

Transportation attendants and conductors

Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

Graphic designers

Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Legal officials

Legal secretaries

Telemarketers

Key Takeaways

The Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights the importance of adapting to global macro trends and acquiring new skills to stay relevant in the changing job market.

The WEF surveyed over 1,000 of the largest employers worldwide, representing 22 industry clusters and more than 14 million workers, to provide insights into the future of work.

About WEF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international organization for public-private cooperation, founded in 1971 by Professor Klaus Schwab.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WEF is best known for its annual meeting in Davos, which brings together business leaders, politicians, academics, and other influential figures to discuss pressing global issues.

The Forum aims to improve the state of the world by fostering collaboration and dialogue among key stakeholders in economic, social, and environmental matters.

