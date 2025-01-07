President Tinubu's government has rolled out 10 policies Nigerians should expect in 2025

Part of the policies involves tax reforms, major infrastructure projects, and agro-processing zones that will strengthen the economy and promote industrialization

Also, the policies highlighted local government autonomy and the AFRIGO card will enhance governance and improve financial inclusion

As we embark on the new year, it’s crucial to take a glimpse into the policies that will shape Nigeria in 2025.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has laid out ambitious plans to address various challenges and improve the lives of Nigerians.

As shared by Tinubu's media centre via X, here’s a breakdown of the top 10 policies Nigerians should keep an eye on in 2025:

1. The National Youth Confab

Set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, the National Youth Confab will strengthen the relationship between Nigeria’s youth and leadership.

The initiative showcases the administration’s dedication to youth empowerment and nation-building.

The Ministry of Youth will soon announce the selection process for the confab’s representatives.

2. National credit guarantee company

To be launched by the end of Q2 2025, the National Credit Guarantee Company aims to increase access to credit for individuals and critical sectors, driving national economic growth.

This policy will help empower Nigerians by enhancing their access to funding for businesses and personal needs.

3. Tax reform bills implementation

After being debated in the National Assembly, the tax reform bills are set for approval.

These reforms will streamline Nigeria’s tax system, reduce poverty, fight inflation, and boost the ease of doing business in the country, ensuring a stable economy.

4. Consumer credit phase 2

The second phase of the Consumer Credit Scheme will expand access to credit beyond civil servants, allowing the public to benefit, Nigerian Tribune reported.

This initiative will stimulate industrialization, reduce corruption, and improve the standard of living by providing citizens with access to essential goods.

5. Infrastructure commissioning

Several major infrastructure projects are slated for completion and commissioning in 2025. These include:

Phase one of the Lagos-Calabar Highway

3 bus terminal stations in the FCT

Renewed Hope Cities

Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project

375MW Egbema Power Station

These projects will enhance transportation, power supply, and urban development across Nigeria.

6. Special agro-processing zones/green imperative

The federal government is partnering with the African Development Bank to establish Special Agro Processing Zones, with large farming clusters aimed at boosting food production.

Additionally, the Green Imperative will provide farmers with mechanized tools, training, and extension services to improve farming techniques across Nigeria.

7. Full implementation of local government autonomy

The Supreme Court’s judgment on Local Government autonomy will be fully implemented in 2025, enabling the direct transfer of funds to local governments from the federal government.

This move will enhance governance at the grassroots level.

8. National livestock program

With the introduction of a Ministry of Livestock, the National Livestock Program is poised to foster economic growth, reduce poverty, and resolve conflicts between farmers and herders.

The program aims to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s livestock sector, particularly in the northern regions.

9. Introduction of new national identification card

The new AFRIGO card, set to launch in 2025, will provide a robust national identification system, enhancing financial inclusion and improving access to government services.

The card will also offer a payment solution, improving the country’s digital financial landscape.

10. Renewed hope creative villages

The “Renewed Hope Creative Villages” initiative will establish creative hubs in each state, fostering the growth of Nigeria’s arts and culture industries.

These villages will preserve historical sites while providing employment opportunities and contributing to the national economy.

President Tinubu named ThisDay's Man of the Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians celebrate the dawn of the new year 2025, Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his bold and transformative leadership after he emerged as President in 2023, has been named ThisDay's Man of the Year.

The accolade celebrates his audacious reforms and steadfast resolve to tackle Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

