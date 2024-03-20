Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world as Nigeria is missing from the list of top 20 world’s happiest countries in 2024.

The World Happiness Report ranks global happiness in more than 140 countries around the world annually since its inception in 2012.

World Happiness Report releases list of happiest countries in the world In 2024

Source: UGC

As reported by Forbes, the ranking is based on six factors —social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

According to World Happiness Report 2024, the Nordic countries occupied the top spots with Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden in the top four.

The other Nordic neighbour, Norway is ranked number seven to make the top ten list.

A founding editor of the World Happiness Report, John Helliwell, emeritus professor of economics at the Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia, said Finland has a lot working for its social conditions for happiness, CNN reported.

“And you find out Finland’s pretty rich in all of those things like wallets being returned if they’re dropped in the street, people helping each other day in and day out, very high quality and universally distributed health and education opportunities — so everyone more or less comes out of the starting gate the same”

World’s 20 happiest countries in 2024

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Israel

6. Netherlands

7. Norway

8. Luxembourg

9. Switzerland

10. Australia

11. New Zealand

12. Costa Rica

13. Kuwait

14. Austria

15. Canada

16. Belgium

17. Ireland

18. Czechia

19. Lithuania

20. United Kingdom

Nigeria ranks 8th happiest African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2023 World Happiness Report has ranked Nigeria as the eighth happiest country in the continent of Africa. Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive time.

The Data is primarily from the Gallup World Poll and based on respondent ratings of their own lives while the United Nations measures national happiness to arrive at the report.

The ranking assigns a happiness score on a scale of zero to 10, based on an average over three years.

Source: Legit.ng