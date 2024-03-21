In the latest release from the World Happiness Report, Nigeria has been positioned as the 102nd happiest country globally

Finland remains steadfast as the happiest nation for the seventh successive year, with Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden closely trailing behind

Interestingly, in Africa, Libya leads with a happiness score of 5.866 and in the global rank, according to the UN, 66

Libya has emerged as Africa’s happiest nation, according to the World’s Happiness Report released on Wednesday, March 20.

As reported by PremiumTimes, while Finland retained the number one spot seven years in a row, Nigeria placed 102 in the global ranking and 11th among African countries.

The lists cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 21, was shared by Africa Facts Zone, on its X account on Thursday.

From the post by @AfricaFactsZone, Libya came first, followed by Mauritius which came second and South Africa, which came third on the list of the top 10 most happiest nation in Africa.

Aside from Libya, which ranked 66 globally, Mauritius, South Africa, Algeria, Congo, Mozambique, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Senegal ranked higher than Nigeria.

In its annual report released on Wednesday, the United Nations World Happiness Report showed that Nigeria fell by seven positions last year where it ranked 95th, indicating that more Nigerians are unhappy, BusinessDay reported.

Top 10 of Africa's happiest countries in 2024

Nigeria is missing on the top 10 lists in the latest report. Libya leads in the list of happiest nation in 2024.

1. Libya

2. Mauritius

3. South Africa

4. Algeria

5. Congo

6. Mozambique

7. Gabon

8. Cote d'Ivoire

9. Guinea

10. Senegal

