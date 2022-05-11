Al Jazeera on Wednesday, May 11, lost one of its finest journalists, Shireen Abu Akleh, to what some have termed Israeli aggression

Akleh was said to have been shot in the head while she was doing a report on Israeli raids in Jenin City

The journalist's death was confirmed by the Palestinian health ministry and one of her colleagues, Ali Samoudi

West Bank - The Palestinian health ministry on Wednesday, May 11, confirmed the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, a top Al Jazeera journalist who was shot in the head in the West Bank.

Al Jazeera reports that the 51-year-old Akleh was reportedly killed by Israeli forces while she was covering their raids in Jenin.

The online international newspaper gathered that the deceased was wearing a press vest when she was killed.

One of Akleh's colleagues, Ali Samoudi, who was also shot but survived said there were no Palestinian fighters present when the journalists were attacked.

Samoudi said:

“We were going to film the Israeli army operation and suddenly they shot us without asking us to leave or stop filming.

"The first bullet hit me and the second bullet hit Shireen...there was no Palestinian military resistance at all at the scene.”

Another journalist, Shatha Hanaysha, who was next to Akleh when she was shot noted that there was no confrontation between the Palestinian fighters and the Israeli forces while the unfortunate situation happened.

Hanaysha stated:

“We were four journalists, we were all wearing vests, all wearing helmets.

"The [Israeli] occupation army did not stop firing even after she collapsed. I couldn’t even extend my arm to pull her because of the shots. The army was adamant on shooting to kill.”

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), Husam Zomlot, wrote on Twitter in reaction to this:

"Israeli occupation forces assassinated our beloved journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering their brutality in Jenin this morning.

"Shireen was most prominent Palestinian journalist and a close friend. Now we will hear the “concerns” of the UK govt & the international community."

