The Shehu Shagari College of Education has been shut down following the lynching of one Deborah Samuel

Deborah was alleged to have made a blasphemous comment about the prophet Mohammed in her class WhatsApp group

It was also gathered that she refused to apologise for her actions which immediately triggered instant judgment by her peers who lynched her to death

Sokoto, Sokoto - The spiritual head of Muslims in Nigeria and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'adu Abubakar have lashed out at the killers of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, over alleged blasphemy, The Nation reports.

In reaction to the killing of the female student, the Sokoto state government ordered the immediate closure of the institution.

The Sokoto state government ordered the immediate closure of the Shehu Shagari College of Education following the gruesome killing of Deborah Photo Credit: (@AWTambuwal)

Legit.ng gathered that Debora was said to have made the blasphemous comment in a student’s WhatsApp group.

Speaking with reporters, the commissioner for information in Sokoto state, Isah Bajini Galadanchi described the incident as unfortunate.

He said:

“The Government has ordered the immediate closure of the college.

“Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the Ministry of Higher Education, and relevant security agencies in the state to commence investigations into the…incident and report back to the government.”

How Deborah was killed

According to Daily Trust newspaper, Deborah was attacked by her classmate after refusing to apologise for her blasphemous statement.

A source said:

“She was asked to apologise but refused. This heightened tension in the school. The college security men intervened by whisking her to their office but they were overpowered by the students who later killed her and set her body ablaze.”

Deborah's death has sparked a lot of outrage amongst angry Nigerians who vehemently condemned the actions of her killers as an act of religious extremism.

Blasphemy: Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of female college student in Sokoto

The killing and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education have continued to raise reactions from several agencies.

A recent reaction is from the leadership of the Nigeria police in Sokoto stating that two suspects of the criminal act have been arrested.

The police in the state also said that students of the institution overpowered the security operatives in the room where she was kept for safety before killing and burning her.

Kano court sentences man to 24 years in jail for blasphemous Facebook post

Meanwhile, Justice Farouk Lawan of the Kano high court 4 has sentenced Mubarak Bala to 24 years in jail for blasphemy.

Bala who was facing an 18-count charge which includes posting statements that critiqued Islam, Allah, and Prophet Muhammad on social media pleaded guilty before the court.

In his statement during the court proceedings, Bala noted that his post was not meant to instigate violence, Legit.ng gathered.

