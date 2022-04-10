Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Ighoho has shared an update on his return saying one cannot be scared of his father’s home

According to the Yoruba Nation agitator, he is the true son of the soil and would be coming back home soon

Igboho was released from detention on Monday, March 7, to Professor Banji Akintoye, the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide

The Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Ighoho has said that he is coming back home soon.

Igboho made this known during a video conversation with the leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye, and his deputy, Prof Wale Adeniran on Thursday, April 7.

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Ighoho says he is coming home soon. Photo credit: @BamgbadeJ

Source: Twitter

In the video shared on Facebook by Akanbi MR Wisdom Fans Page, on Saturday, April 9, Akintoye thanked Benin Republic President, Patrice Athanase Talon.

Igboho also appreciated his supporters after his recent conditional release assured them of his commitment to the Yoruba Nation struggle.

Recall that the activist was released by the government of the Republic of Benin. Maxwell Adeleye, a spokesperson for Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, made the announcement on Monday, March 7.

Speaking further, Igboho who spoke in Yoruba debunked various reports that he was down with health-related issues during his seven months of incarceration in prison.

The activist said he never fell sick as being erroneously published in the media, describing those behind the “fake news” as uninformed.

He said:

“I want to thank everyone, I want everyone to be calm. I won’t betray you all. This is me here. I’m fine, hale and healthy.

“Yoruba struggle will remain, and it will be stronger. Yorubas are suffering and smiling. They are killing, kidnapping and doing all sort in Yorubaland and we are not talking.

“I’m coming back home soon. I’m a true son of the soil. One cannot be scared of his father’s home. Nothing will happen and no one will be scared of anyone."

Igboho's detention misplacement of justice, Gani Adams fumes

Meanwhile, before his reported release, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams had described the continuous detention of Igboho without trial as misplacement of justice, insisting the Benin court has no respect for human rights.

He, however, applauded the efforts of the activist's counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), to seek redress from the ECOWAS court.

Iba Adams, in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 8, and sent to Legit.ng by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed disappointment at the manner with which the Republic of Benin handled Igboho's case.

