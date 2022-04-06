It is a sad moment for Fuji lovers in and outside Nigeria as veteran Fuji singer Iyanda Sawaba has passed on

The reports revealed that Iyanda, who was one of the promoters of the Fuji genre, died at the age of 71 at UCH in Ibadan

Before his death, Iyanda had released over 20 albums, with his last album titled Correction released in 2018

The city of Ibadan has been hit with a tragedy as popular Fuji musician Alhaji Isiaka Iyanda Sawaba, better known as Easy Sawaba, has passed on at the age of 71.

The report gathered by Legit.ng revealed the late Fuji veteran died in the early hours of Wednesday at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Veteran Fuji maestro, Iyanda Sawaba, passes on at 71. Credit: OyoInsight

Source: UGC

There are no full details as to the cause of Iyanda's death.

Iyanda was one of the reigning Fuji singers in the country between 1970 and the ‘80s and was able to release more than 20 albums like Suru, Igbo Odaju, Pata Olokun, Ayetoto, Oroseniwo, among others.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His last album before his death was titled Correction and was released in 2018.

The late Fuji singer was formerly signed to old Adetunji Records (Babalaje Records) owned by the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji. He would go on to sign with the Keji Okunowo-led defunct Sony Music in 1992 where he released a successful album dubbed Message, produced by Laolu Akins.

Iyanda was famous for his lead role among the then younger generation of Fuji musicians who supported the late icon, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister during his supremacy rivalry with General Kollington Ayinla.

The late Fuji singer was born in Ghana on Sunday, November 11, 1951, and hailed from Ile Aperin in Orita-Aperin area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

Nollywood stars pay last tribute to Dejo Tunfulu

Nollywood was hit by another tragedy a few days ago following the death of Kunle Adetokunbo, better known as Dejo Tunfulu.

The president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, known as Mr Latin, also confirmed his death.

Mr Latin said:

“Yes, it is confirmed. He died in a hospital this morning. But I am yet to get full details of the incident."

Source: Legit.ng