Russian authorities have made a new law that opposes and criminalises independent journalism within its territory

This was the position of BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, who recently spoke of the safety of journalists in Russia

Due to this law, Davie on Friday, March 4, disclosed that the British media body has suspended the work of its journalists in Russia

Following a new law that threatens to jail anyone deemed as spreading false reports on the Russian military, BBC on Friday, March 4, decided to temporarily suspend the work of its journalists in Russia.

In the opinion of BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, the legislation "appears to criminalise the process of independent journalism" in Russia.

The media outfit said Russia is planning to criminalise independent journalism (Photo: BBC News Russian)

Source: Facebook

Davie notes that President Vladimir Putin-led administration prefers to call its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation".

He says that the BBC in Russia will operate from outside the country for now as it does not want to expose its journalists to "criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The BBC boss saluted the media outfit's staff in Russia for "their bravery, determination, and professionalism."

He added:

"We remain committed to making accurate, independent information available to audiences around the world, including the millions of Russians who use our news services.

"Our journalists in Ukraine and around the world will continue to report on the invasion of Ukraine."

Russia-Ukraine War: UK ex-ambassador reveals Putin's biggest weakness, how he can be forced out of power

Recall that Sir Roderic Lyne, a former British ambassador to Russia, had spoken on some of Vladimir Putin's Achilles heels amid the nation's invasion of Ukraine which has triggered international outcries against his administration.

During an interview on Thursday, March 3, Lyne noted that Putin, as an administrator who was not used to opposition to his policies, would try to shut down parts of the internet if he could and to clamp down on social media.

The former United Kingdom (UK) ambassador to Moscow revealed that Putin's "biggest weakness is the mobile phone" which might be used by some Russians in the diaspora to exposed the truth about the ongoing war to those still residing in the country.

Source: Legit.ng