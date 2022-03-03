A businessman from Russia has declared President Vladimir Putin wanted for invading Ukraine

Alex Konanykhin, an Entrepreneur placed a N415 million and said it is his moral obligation to work to bring Putin to justice

The billionaire was has been having issues with the Russian government after he was accused of stealing about N3 billion from a bank

A Russian businessman and billionaire have declared President Vladimir Putin wanted as he invaded Ukraine last week.

Alex Konanykhin, an Entrepreneur placed a N415 million on Putin’s head and asked Russian military officers to help bring Putin to justice, according to The Independent

Alex Konanykhin and President Vladimir Putin

Source: Getty Images

A moral obligation for Justice

The billionaire made the pledge in a post on the career networking site, LinkedIn and said that it is his moral duty to take steps and help embattled Ukraine as the country tries to contain the invading Russian troops.

His post has a picture of Putin with the inscription, Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.

Konanykhin said it is his moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia, saying he will continue his assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to contain the onslaught of Putin’s Orda, a Russian word for horde.

A complex history with Russia

The businessman himself has a complex history with the Russian government. In 1996, he was arrested while living in the US after authorities in Russia said he had stolen about N3,3 billion from the Russian Exchange Bank.

He was later released when a judge said the case against him stinks.

US, UK, others pile ‘devastating’ pressure on Russia to leave Ukraine

Legit.ng has reported that the United States President, Joe Biden on Thursday, February 24, 2022, unleashed what he calls a devastating set of sanctions against Russia for the brazen invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the new sanctions will squeeze the Russian economy and, while it may not deter Putin, who has some allied countries, will force his people to call him to order and make him leave Ukraine.

According to Biden during a television address to Americans, said Putin chose the war as he has been building blood banks and hospitals across the border with Ukraine in preparation for the attack that has now claimed lives on both sides.

