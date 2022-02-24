Ukraine's military on Thursday, February 24, launched what has been described as a counter-attack on Russia

The Ukrainian armed forces said they brought down not less than five fighter jets and a helicopter belonging to Russia

Ukraine's guard agency had earlier claimed that Russian troops attacked its territory from Belarus

According to a Defence spokesman of Ukraine, many Russian troops were possibly killed in the Thursday morning attack

The Ukrainian military confirmed the attack (Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine)

The nation's guard agency also said Russian forces attacked the country from nearby Belarus.

It said:

“Attacks on border units, border detachments, and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment, and small arms. The work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded.”

Earlier, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, had announced military operations in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

It was gathered that at least seven “loud explosions” have been heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

This is war of aggression, Ukraine's foreign minister cries out

Meanwhile, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, has taken to Twitter to raise an alarm that Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes.

He tweeted:

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression.

"Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

US President Joe Biden reacts

On his part, US President Joe Biden had condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces", according to CNN.

It was gathered that Biden's statement released on Wednesday, February 23, followed explosions in Ukraine.

He said the US and its allies will "respond in a united and decisive way".

Biden said:

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering..."

