Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine

Atiku called on the federal government to evacuate Nigerians residing in Ukraine, adding that majority are students

Following the unrest between the two countries, Nigerians in Ukraine have cried out through social media

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, February 24, urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to evacuate Nigerians residing in Ukraine.

Atiku noted that majority of Nigerians in Ukraine were students, hence the need to evacuate them.

Atiku Abubakar has urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to evacuate Nigerians residing in Ukraine. Photo credit: @atiku

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate made the remark in reaction to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate also urged all nations to deploy diplomacy in de-escalating the ongoing crisis.

He tweeted:

“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine demands that all nations of goodwill must rise to ensure that diplomacy is deployed to de-escalate the situation.

“I will also request that the Nigerian government does its best to evacuate Nigerians in Ukraine, majority of which are students.”

Buhari's govt to evacuate Nigerians in Ukraine over Russian invasion

Atiku's suggestion is coming hours after the federal government said it is planning to evacuate Nigerians following the unrest in Ukraine and bombings from Russia.

In a speech on Thursday, February 24, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the government is seriously considering flight operations to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Ukraine.

Onyeama noted that the Nigerian embassy in Kyiv has been contacted to arrange those wishing to return home from other areas like Donetsk and Luhansk.

