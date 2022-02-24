The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated as Russia is said to have declared military operation in Donbas region

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of the country and is now targeting cities with weapons strikes

Speaking on the development, President Joe Biden said Russia has chosen a premeditated war and the US and its allies will respond decisively

Kyiv, Ukraine - The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has announced military operation in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, Al Jazeera has reported.

The newspaper added that said at least seven “loud explosions” have been heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Photo credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

“It sounds like shell fire, but it could be air strikes,” Al Jazeera quoted its correspondent Andrew Simmons as reporting.

This is war of aggression, Ukraine's foreign minister cries out

Meanwhile, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, has taken to Twitter to raise alarm that Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes.

He tweeted:

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression.

"Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

US President Joe Biden reacts

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces", according to CNN.

It was gathered that Biden's statement released on Wednesday, February 23, followed explosions in Ukraine.

He said the the US and its allies will "respond in a united and decisive way".

According to Biden:

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

Following Putin's action, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law. He also urged people to remain calm, CNN added.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nigerian government denies travel advisory in circulation

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government on Tuesday, February 22, denied urging nationals planning to travel to Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova to put it on hold.

The federal ministry of foreign affairs stated this in a tweet in reaction to a travel advisory contained in a press release dated Friday, February 18.

A viral press release claimed that all intending Nigerians planning to travel to these countries between Russia and Ukraine should pause because their embassies had stopped issuing visa with immediate effect following a “war alert”.

Anger, condemnation, disappointment as Russia moves against Ukraine

Meanwhile, following Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), and the subsequent deployments of troops there, many countries have expressed outrage over Putin's move.

Many of these countries have come out to publicly lambast Russia while countries like China deployed a milder approach.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said Putin’s move to recognize two separatist pro-Moscow regions in Ukraine puts “Kafka & Orwell to shame”.

