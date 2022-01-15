In the wake of growing abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the royal has been stripped of all his military and royal titles

The Palace made the announcement just days after a judge ruled against dismissing a lawsuit made his complainant

While Queen Elizabeth's son will still be referred to as "His Royal Highness" he can't use the title in any official capacity

Prince Andrew has officially been stripped of all his royal and military titles as details of his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein saga become clearer.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Thursday, just a day after a US court ruled the abuse case against the Prince could go ahead.

Prince Andrew has officially been stripped of all his royal and military titles. Image: Getty

The Palace wrote:

"With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen."

The Queen's son is accused of engaging in inappropriate activities with Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleges she was trafficked to the royal by Epstein when she was just 17 years old, CNN reports.

She also maintains that Prince Andrew knew she was underage at the time of the abuse.

The Prince, who continues to deny the claims, holds on to the title of "His Royal Highness" but may not use the title in any official capacity, BBC News reports.

