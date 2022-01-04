Gunmen failed to assassinate the prime minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, during an event held on Saturday, January 1, to commemorate the country’s independence.

The presidency in a statement on Monday, January 3, revealed that "bandits and terrorists,” tried to shoot Henry at a church in Gonaïves where the ceremony was held, New York Times reports.

The media said at least one person was killed in the attack (Photo: Ariel Henry)

Source: Facebook

When the shooting started, Henry was forced to flee the venue as security agents took him into a vehicle.

Although the police are yet to ascertain the casualty involved in what they described as the work of an armed group, local media reported that at least one person was killed and two others injured in the attack.

Speaking on the incident, the prime minister said:

"An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has been put in the crosshairs."

Source: Legit.ng