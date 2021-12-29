Governments across the world have been advised to strengthen emergency response mechanisms to epidemics

The clarion call was made on Monday, December 27, by the UN during the International Day for Epidemic Preparedness

The international body stated that while the world battles with COVID-19, it will not be the last pandemic to be experienced

The leadership of the United Nations (UN) is certain that COVID-19 is not the last pandemic the world will witness.

Speaking at the International Day for Epidemic Preparedness, the UN's secretary-general, António Guterres, noted that the world is yet to learn lessons of emergency responses to epidemics from the COVID-19 experience, The Guardian reports.

The UN called on the world to strengthen healthcare facilities (Photo: UN)

Guterres in his message on Monday, December 27, declared that the present pandemic should make nations come up with preparations that are capable of dealing with emergency cases.

The UN boss, therefore, called on governments to strengthen healthcare centres, especially at the local level, The Cable added.

He stated:

“COVID-19 demonstrated how quickly an infectious disease can sweep across the world, push health systems to the brink, and upend daily life for all of humanity.

“It also revealed our failure to learn the lessons of recent health emergencies like SARS, avian influenza, Zika, Ebola, and others. And it reminded us that the world remains woefully unprepared to stop localised outbreaks from spilling across borders and spiraling into a global pandemic.

“COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face. Infectious diseases remain a clear and present danger to every country.

“As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one. This means scaling-up investments in better monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country — especially the most vulnerable."

Coronavirus: Nigeria now in fourth wave, says NCDC

Meanwhile, in what many people would term bad news, the federal government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had revealed that the country was experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

The development was revealed by Ifedayo Adetifa, director-general of the NCDC.

He said:

“Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants."

