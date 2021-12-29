The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration has said that Nigeria would not be accepting expired COVID-19 vaccines anymore

NAFDAC said partners are now expected to give the nation vaccines with at least five to six months of expiration dates

The agency said vaccines with short expiration dates would no longer be accepted by the Nigerian government

As efforts to rid the world of the deadly Coronavirus continues, the Nigerian government reiterating its campaign to keep every citizen safe has taken a firm decision.

The director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said Nigeria will not accept expired vaccines anymore.

NAFDAC has said that Nigeria would not accept vaccines with short expiration dates Photo: Mojisola Adeyeye

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that Adeyeye said NAFDAC is working with partners across the globe to ensure that vaccines imported into the country have long expiry dates.

While speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, December 28, Adeyeye said some of the vaccines which were destroyed earlier by the federal government had very short expiration dates.

She said the low shelf-life of the vaccines made it impossible for all the donations made by international partners to be totally utilised due to logistics reasons.

Adeyeye said:

“When developed countries started using the vaccine for many months, we didn’t have access to them until we started receiving donations, not just through COVAX alone but from some countries also."

“The expiration date was shorter than what it was supposed to be and between the time we tested and start using it, there was not enough time and that was the only reason not because we were careless.

The Punch reports that NAFDAC DG assured citizens that going forward Nigeria will only be receiving vaccines with up to five or six months date of expiration.

