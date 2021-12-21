Nigeria is officially experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

According to the federal government through Ifedayo Adetifa, director-general of the NCDC, the country has witnessed astronomical increase in the last two weeks

Specially, the director general says Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases

In what many people will term a bad news, the federal government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reveled that the country is currently experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

The development was revealed by Ifedayo Adetifa, director-general of the NCDC, The Cable reports.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country is currently experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic. Photo: NCDC

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants,” the statement reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“As of 19th December 2021, a total of 223,887 cases and 2985 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The country is now in a fourth COVID-19 wave.”

Meanwhile, recall that the director-general announced that the centre is launching its yuletide season campaign themed #CelebrateResponsibly as part of the #TakeResponsibility campaign.

Adetifa added:

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is launching its yuletide season campaign themed #CelebrateResponsibly as part of the #TakeResponsibility campaign which began in February 2020,."

“#CelebrateResponsibly focuses specifically on measures Nigerians need to take to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19 during this period.

“The federal government of Nigeria, through the presidential steering committee on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as NCDC and its partners, are therefore intensifying risk communication efforts to remind Nigerians of the risk we face and need to take collective responsibility to reduce transmission of the virus.

“The response to COVID-19 requires a whole-of-society approach. Therefore, individuals, families and institutions also need to play their part in protecting each other by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 public health and social measures.

“Critically, Nigerians are urged to adhere to recommended measures by NCDC and other public health authorities, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.”

New report on COVID-19 in Africa shows widespread willingness to get vaccinated

Legit.ng also reported that as the Omicron variant dominates the COVID-19 news cycle, new research from the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to COVID-19 (PERC) indicates that people in African Union Member states are overwhelmingly willing to get vaccinated.

Across 19 countries, 78% of people surveyed by PERC indicated that they had been or were willing to get vaccinated. However, as of November 2021, less than 7% of the African continent has been vaccinated.

Experts say this gap between acceptance and coverage demonstrates a substantial unmet need and underscores the importance of consistent and predictable vaccine supply as well as increased support for vaccination programs in Africa.

Legit.ng gathered that the latest PERC report considers why global vaccination efforts have been plagued by inequity, as well as the logistical challenges to vaccinating the African continent.

United Kingdom removes Nigeria from Red List countries

Recall that the United Kingdom recently yielded to the threats of the Nigerian government and yanked Nigeria off the Red List of countries not allowed in the UK due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

All the 11 countries on the travel ban were taken off on Wednesday morning, December 15 due to the diminishing concerns about Omicron cases being brought into the country.

Sajid Javid, UK’s Health Secretary said on Wednesday, December 8, that hotels will quarantine those arriving from some African countries.

Source: Legit.ng