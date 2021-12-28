As the year gradually rolls to an end, Cloudfare listed the top 10 most popular domains or websites of 2021

TikTok.com climbed from the 7th position to the top to defeat Google that remained the undefeated leader in 2020

Other sites in the top 10 for this year include Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and YouTube

TikTok has taken over as the world’s most popular website of the year. It surpassed tech giants like Google and Facebook in terms of internet traffic to clinch the number one spot.

Google was top on the list in 2020 but has now been pushed into second place.

According to a report by cybersecurity company Cloudflare, the popular video app got more hits than the US-based search engine.

TikTok has pushed Google from its number one position. Photo credit: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

The rankings show that TikTok, which came in at No. 7 in 2020, knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June 2021, and has held the number one position since August, reports BBC.

The top 10 most popular websites in 2021 by Cloudflare are:

1. TikTok.com

TikTok owned by Chinese company ByteDance is the only non-US website to be on the list. It is a social media platform that allows users to post videos up to three minutes in length. The app has more than one billion active users across the world, and that number keeps growing.

2. Google.com

Back in 2020 when TikTok was occupying the 7th position, Google.com (which includes Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News, among others) was the undefeated leader in the ranking but things changed this year.

3. Facebook.com

Facebook.com was steadily in the second spot across 2020, but with TikTok going up Facebook is now number 3.

4. Microsoft.com

Microsoft was in the 3rd position last year but in 2021, it was pushed a spot below following TikTok's leap.

5. Apple.com

Down one spot from last year, Apple is still one of the top 10 most popular websites on the internet.

6. Amazon.com

Amazon maintained its spot from last year as it keeps dominating the online shopping world.

Since January 2021, the e-commerce website jumped in front of Apple.com. But Apple got back in front, after September, with some exceptions on certain days.

7. Netflix.com

Netflix had a great 2020 but fell down two spots from 5th to 7th position in 2021.

8. YouTube.com

According to a report by Global Media Insight, technically, YouTube is the second-largest search engine, after Google.

YouTube got to the top spot of the list on February 2, 2021 - and only on that day.

9. Twitter.com

The American microblogging and social networking service which allows users post and interact with messages known as "tweets" moved up from number 10 in 2020 to number 9 this year.

10. WhatsApp.com

Whatsapp was not on the top 10 list last year but made it in 2021.

It is believed that the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the reasons TikTok rose in its popularity. As many were stuck at home following lockdowns across the world, they sought ways to entertain themselves.

