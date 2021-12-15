Jacob Zuma has to return to prison after the Pretoria High Court ruled that his medical parole was illegal

The court also stated that Msholozi and former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser have to pay all legal costs

South Africans on social media raised concerns that another wave of unrest could ensue and some people think Zuma is better off staying home

Tshwane - Former president Jacob Zuma will be heading back to jail after the High Court in Pretoria ruled to set aside his medical parole on Tuesday, 15 December.

The decision comes after civil society groups headed to court to challenge the legality of Zuma's parole that was granted by the former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser released Msholozi from prison in September.

Jacob Zuma's medical parole has been declared unlawful. Image: Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

The court found that Zuma's medical parole was indeed unlawful and as result, the former president has to be returned into the custody of the department of correctional service to finish his 15-month prison sentence, reports TimesLIVE.

News24 reports that Msholozi and Fraser will have to have to pay the legal fees associated with the court proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

South Africans raise concerns about looting

Heading online, social media users shared their thoughts about the courts ruling. Some people are worried that we might see a second wave of looting as we saw during the July unrest.

Here are some of their remarks:

@Mokone40 said:

"I thought the courts consider public interest in their judgements. I don't believe it is in the public interest to send him back to jail. If all fails, house arrest should be considered no more prison cells."

@VinRatawu said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa is declaring war in this country, ever since he took over, everything is falling apart."

@BongsB6 said:

"This is very unnecessary, the point has been made and the man spent some time in jail, to take him back there will spark unnecessary unrest, surely the courts must have foresight of that..."

@RealEvidence3 said:

"The man was never sick that medical parole was irregular..a sick man has no time to be signing books and going to political rallies."

@Reginah_Diamond said:

"This is desperate and wrong, I wish they could leave the poor old man alone, aowa...this is just not right shem!!!"

Former South African President Jacob Zuma found guilty of being in contempt of court

Earlier, the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, June 29, found Zuma guilty of being in contempt of court for failing to appear at the State Capture Commission.

Justice Sisi Khampepe wrote the majority judgement. Reports state that she was thorough and addressed every aspect of the matter.

Both Justice Theron and Justice Jaftha's minority judgement agreed that Zuma is guilty of contempt while Khampepe noted that the majority judgement was unappealable.

Source: Legit