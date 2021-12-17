The organser of Chess in the Slum Initiative, Tunde Onakoya, has praised a Lagos conductor who provided security for his event

Tunde narrated how Dayo abandoned his bus conductor work for weeks to ensure that the event went well

Nigerians who commended the conductor's hard work said that he must have felt really useful to a worthy cause

The organiser of Chess in the Slum Initiative, Tunde Onakoya, narrated how he appointed a bus conductor, Dayo, in Lagos state to give his event some level of security under Oshodi bridge.

Following the success of the event, he went online to speak about how the man did a very good job. The security man even abandoned his conductor job for two weeks.

Dayo left his main conductor work for two whole weeks to provide security.

Source: Twitter

Peace reigned

Tunde revealed that throughout the programme, peace reigned as the man tried his best to calm whatever security concern that wanted to come up.

A part of his post praising Dayo said:

"....He served us diligently. He was quick to pacify any violent outbursts and he made sure we felt safe the entire time...."

Touts have loyalty

Many Nigerians took to the comment section to speak about how touts could be a very good tool in providing security in some cases.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Comrade_alBarka said:

"One thing I cherish so much in àgbèros is their loyalty attitude and ability to move on in any situation."

@Ayodejison said:

"Good work brother..God bless you more."

@ReformerT said:

"This is one of the ways to reach the thugs the government is using against us. If we can use this opportunity wisely, we can make them have better understanding of how they are been used wrongly against the masses. This is a great opportunity we must use well."

@Unconformist11 said:

"This must have made him feel wanted for the right cause, it definitely would make him see himself differently and know he’s capable of so much."

Tout saves man from robbery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian entrepreneur, Chukwuma Ezeh, opined that human beings irrespective of how rough their past may have looked like are very much capable of showcasing good and contributing to the betterment of society.

Chukwuma stated this while celebrating a Lagos tout identified as Isaac who rescued his colleague Moses from being robbed by five thieves.

The young man explained that Chess in Slums Africa, a non-governmental organisation he works with, had on Friday, December 3, visited Oshodi underbridge in Lagos to reach out to the street kids there.

