Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, is the latest celebrity to react to the news of the popular Ikoyi registry marriages being invalid

Daddy Freeze attributed the failure of his first marriage to the Ikoyi registry where he had his court wedding

The OAP declared that his wedding was null and void from the get-go and wished the report had come earlier

A report about Ikoyi registry marriages being illegal and invalid surfaced online recently and popular on-air personality, Daddy Freeze, has now shared his opinion.

A Federal High Court in Lagos was reported to have given the verdict on Ikoyi registry earlier. In his reaction, Daddy Freeze attributed the failure of his first marriage to the report about the registry.

Daddy Freeze has reacted to Ikoyi registry report.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze who had his court wedding at the venue declared that his first marriage was invalid from the very beginning.

He also wished the report had come out earlier so he wouldn't need a divorce to end the marriage.

Mixed reactions trail report

Nigerians have reacted to Daddy Freeze comments about the Ikoyi registry.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chitaoxe1:

"Nawaoh so I should go and redo wahala."

Ugezujugezu

"This is a good development..... if we continue to text our laws in court, the courts will continue to strengthen the laws."

Bobofelima:

"No need I know my wife and my wife know me."

Prince_adeyinka_a:

"@daddyfreeze I can imagine all the money wasted could have been put into something else. But in all things we thank God."

Elpromisa:

"After collecting money from couples. What now happens to the money they paid."

Gotrabakes"

"Lobatan. All the people married in there that r in the abroad are not married o."

Doncollect:

"In that case all marriage certificates issued to couples before now is an automatic divorce paper."

Faitthysia:

"This people no get sense. Do you know how many marriages you are claiming are illegal? So they should pay another money and re-register??? This country. I think the whole people affect should sue nigeria, make we kuku scatter everything abeg."

Ikoyi registry: Banky W calls Adesua his baby mama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Banky W reacted to the news of the favourite Ikoyi registry marriages being illegal and invalid.

The singer who had done his court wedding with his wife, Adesua, at the registry dropped hilarious comments on the post as he called the actress his baby mama.

His post read:

"So therefore @AdesuaEtomiW hey "baby mama."

Nigerians received his comments about Adesua with mixed reactions.

