An old video of Hulk Hogan rededicating his life to Jesus Christ through baptism 18 months ago has resurfaced online

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away on Thursday morning, July 24, after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest

Hogan retired from professional wrestling in 2012 and appeared in films such as Rocky III, and Mr. Nanny, before his death

WWE legend Terry Eugene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, has died on July 24, 2025, at age 71.

Authorities revealed that emergency responders attended to Hogan at his home in Clearwater, Florida, for a cardiac arrest around 10 am on Thursday morning, but he died in the hospital by 11:15am.

Hogan is regarded as one of the most iconic professional wrestlers of the last five decades.

WWE icon Hulk Hogan was a practising Christian until his death. Photo by: John Pendygraft-Pool.

Hogan was baptised in Florida

WWE legend Hulk Hogan opened a new spiritual chapter in his life following his reacceptance of Jesus Christ.

In a trending video, the 71-year-old and his wife were baptised in a ceremony at the Indian Rock Baptist Church in Florida.

The WWE Hall of Famer said he has rededicated his life to Christ, and it remains the greatest day of his life.

The former Royal Rumble champion said he would no longer hate and judge, but instead spread love to people around him, according to Daily Mail. He wrote:

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," he wrote in the caption of his post.

"No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love."

Hogan revealed that his first encounter with Jesus Christ as his saviour was at 14 years old, per People.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan in action against Undertaker during Judgment Day in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by: WWE/WWE.

Undertaker, Kane pay tributes to Hulk Hogan

Wrestling icons The Undertaker and Kane have paid their last respect to WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

According to Livemint, the Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, said Hogan contributed immensely to the development and growth of the World Wrestling Entertainment. He said:

“The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan.”

While Glenn Thomas Jacobs popularly known as Kane, expressed happiness working with the legend during his lifetime. He wrote:

"Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one.

"It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up."

Fans react

@DrMemeBets said:

"This is all he gets from you, a guy that helped make WWE what it is today…

"Vince McMahon would never."

@StMarkoDeLion wrote:

"I'm taking the rest of the weekend off I am not OK. This dude raised me.

"I'ma miss you Hulkster. Its Red & Yellow today."

@jasonpiepmeier added:

"Hulk Hogan is an absolute legend!

"Train. Say your prayers. Eat your vitamins. Be true to yourself. True to your country. Be a real American!"

Remembering the legacy of Hulk Hogan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hulk Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: first in 2005, and again in 2020 as part of the legendary New World Order (NWO) faction he helped form in WCW.

Hogan’s achievements in the ring were countless, including being a six-time WWE Champion, hosting multiple WrestleMania main events, and being one of the most recognisable wrestlers in history.

