Hulk Hogan died from a suspected cardiac arrest, and police confirm no foul play after responding to a medical emergency at his Florida home

The wrestler revolutionised the industry, headlining WrestleMania events and amassing a $25 million net worth

Footage captured the moment he was being rushed to the hospital as paramedics made efforts to resuscitate him

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died from a suspected cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the Clearwater Police Department.

A Major, Nate Burnside, reported that officers responded to a medical emergency at Hogan’s Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday, July 24.

The 71-year-old was said to have received treatment before being pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital at 11:17 AM, with no foul play suspected.

Hulk Hogan on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Chip Somodevilla.

Source: Getty Images

Despite recent concerns about his health status, those close to the wrestling legend believed he was stable and was actively making long-term business plans in the weeks before his passing.

The police wrote on their official Facebook Page:

"Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

On Thursday afternoon, July 24, 2025, Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department addressed reporters, stating that authorities found no evidence to suggest foul play in Hulk Hogan’s death. He told reporters:

"There were no signs of foul play or suspicious activity."

Meanwhile, footage has shown the moment the WWF and WWE icon was being rushed to the hospital.

Paramedics were seen making frantic efforts to resuscitate him as CPR was made while he was being stretchered away.

Hulk Hogan was a six-time WWE Champion and two-time Hall of Famer (2005 solo, 2020 with NWO) who revolutionised wrestling.

He headlined several WrestleMania events and brought the sport mainstream prominence in the 1980s and 1990s.

Beyond the ring, he starred in films, launched TV shows, and won a high-profile lawsuit against Gawker Media, contributing to his $25 million net worth, Men's Journal reports.

Tributes from fans and wrestlers worldwide continue to pour in, celebrating the global icon whose charisma and influence defined an era.

Fans and wrestling stakeholders have flooded social media, including those from the wrestling community, as well as The Undertaker, Triple H, Ric Flair, and Vince McMahon.

When Hulk Hogan got baptised

