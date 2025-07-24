WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died at age 71 following a reported cardiac arrest at his home residence

Hogan reportedly revolutionised professional wrestling and was a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee

Hogan passed away at his Florida home, weeks after recovering from recent surgeries

Terry Bollea, famously known around the world as Hulk Hogan, has passed away at the age of 73, leaving a deep sense of loss in the professional wrestling community.

Hogan was the face of sports entertainment beyond wrestling and a pop culture phenomenon from the 1980s up until the early 2000s.

Professional wrestler Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, died on Thursday at the age of 71, according to World Wrestling Entertainment. Photo by Paul Kane

Hogan helped launch the WWE (formerly WWF) into mainstream popularity with his signature bandana and unmatched charisma.

His appeal reached children and adults alike, making him a household name in the US and across the world.

According to Sky News, the American wrestler headlined some of the biggest WrestleMania events and brought in millions of fans during wrestling’s golden era.

What happened to Hulk Hogan?

Hogan’s sudden death has left fans and the wrestling world in shock.

According to TMZ, emergency responders were dispatched to Hogan’s residence in Clearwater, Florida, early on Thursday morning after a 911 call described a possible cardiac arrest.

Hulk Hogan reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Florida. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Multiple police and EMT units arrived at the scene, where the legendary wrestler was found unresponsive.

Witnesses say Hogan was taken out of his home on a stretcher and rushed to a local hospital. But, despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The cause of death was later confirmed to be cardiac arrest.

The news came as a surprise to many, especially since Hogan’s wife, Sky Hogan, had recently denied online rumours that he was in critical condition.

In a statement just weeks before his passing, she assured fans that Hogan was recovering well from a recent surgery and that his heart was "strong." Sadly, his health took a sudden and tragic turn.

Remembering the legacy of Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: first in 2005, and again in 2020 as part of the legendary New World Order (NWO) faction he helped form in WCW, CNN reports.

Hogan’s achievements in the ring were countless, including being a six-time WWE Champion, hosting multiple WrestleMania main events, and being one of the most recognisable wrestlers in history.

Outside of wrestling, Hulk Hogan starred in movies, launched reality shows, and secured a significant legal victory in a lawsuit against Gawker Media, adding millions to his estimated $25 million net worth at the time of his death.

Tributes have poured in from wrestling fans, former colleagues, and celebrities worldwide, celebrating his unmatched impact on sports entertainment.

Hulk Hogan was a movement in his time. And though he may be gone, his legacy will continue to echo in arenas and fans’ hearts forever.

World wrestling mourns Hulk Hogan

In a related report, Legit.ng reported that WWE legend Ric Flair, popularly known as Nature Boy, joined the sports world to mourn the passing of Hulk Hogan.

Flair described Hulk Hogan as an incredible athlete and father, who went through a lot to please others.

