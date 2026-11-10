Nigerian telecommunications operator ntel is targeting the global travel connectivity market with WakaGo, its travel eSIM product

The company emerged as the winner of ‘The Hunt: Searching for the Next Great MVNO’ competition at MVNO Nation Europe 2026 in Spain

ntel's international expansion strategy focuses on digital innovation and new revenue opportunities beyond conventional mobile network services

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian telecommunications operator ntel is targeting international travellers with its WakaGo eSIM product as the company seeks to expand its digital connectivity business beyond Nigeria.

The move follows its victory at MVNO Nation Europe 2026, where it emerged as the winner of ‘The Hunt: Searching for the Next Great MVNO’, a pitch competition held in Alicante, Spain, from November 3 to 5.

Nigerian telecom operator ntel is targeting international travellers with WakaGo, its new travel eSIM product. Photo: ntel

Source: Facebook

ntel's Chief Technology Officer, Kingsley Uwazie, represented the company at the event, presenting its Next Frontier relaunch strategy to an international panel of telecommunications industry judges.

A central part of the presentation was WakaGo, a global travel eSIM product designed to help travellers access mobile connectivity across international borders.

ntel targets global travel eSIM market

The product reflects ntel's ambition to explore opportunities in the growing digital connectivity market, where travellers are increasingly seeking alternatives to expensive international roaming services and the inconvenience of buying physical SIM cards abroad.

Unlike conventional SIM cards, embedded SIM (eSIM) technology allows users with compatible devices to download and activate mobile network profiles digitally.

This makes it possible for travellers to access mobile data in supported destinations without physically changing their SIM cards.

However, ntel faces competition from established international eSIM providers and telecommunications operators offering digital data packages across multiple countries.

Its ability to attract customers will depend on competitive pricing, reliable international network partnerships, destination coverage and customer experience.

NTEL wins international telecom competition

The award was presented after Uwazie pitched the company's Next Frontier strategy during a Shark Tank-style competition.

Participants were given five minutes to present their business propositions before receiving feedback from industry judges.

The competition attracted aspiring and recently launched mobile virtual network operators seeking recognition and opportunities within the international telecommunications industry.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) provide mobile services using the infrastructure of established network operators rather than necessarily owning their own radio access networks.

The model allows companies to focus on specialised services, customer segments and digital distribution while relying on wholesale network arrangements for connectivity.

The Nigerian telecom company is exploring new opportunities in the global market for digital travel connectivity. Photo: esim

Source: Getty Images

For Ntel, the strategy could open additional revenue opportunities beyond traditional voice, SMS and domestic data services.

The company said its participation reflects its commitment to engaging with the global telecommunications ecosystem, exchanging knowledge and exploring opportunities in the changing industry.

While the European award provides international recognition, the bigger challenge will be converting that achievement into paying customers, commercial partnerships and sustainable revenue growth.

New telecom company confirms phone numbers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new telecommunications company, Swift Telephone Network Limited (STN), has confirmed the telephone numbers it uses as it prepares to expand its operations across Nigeria.

STN announced the development on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, describing the licence as a key milestone in its long effort to grow its telecoms operations.

STN received a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) from the federal government, giving it the authority to provide telecommunications services across the country.

Source: Legit.ng