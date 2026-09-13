DStv is launching a standalone Sports package with Premier League, UEFA football, UFC, WWE and other major competitions

At a monthly rate, DStv Sports costs less than combining rival streaming platforms, while offering broader SuperSport coverage

Nigerian subscribers remain on existing pricing, but South Africa’s restructuring could signal more flexible sports packages ahead

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv is shaking up its subscription model with a new sports-focused package that could strengthen its position against dedicated streaming platforms, particularly among football fans.

MultiChoice announced a major restructuring of its DStv packages in South Africa, with the new lineup scheduled to take effect from September 17, 2026.

New subscription prices emerge as DStv unveils new sports package that defeats streaming platforms Credit: Canal+/MultIChoice

Source: Original

The overhaul includes a new Movies & Series package and the transformation of DStv Compact into a standalone Sports package costing R399 per month for streaming customers.

For Nigerian subscribers, the development is worth watching closely because DStv remains one of the major destinations for live Premier League and UEFA football, while streaming alternatives continue to compete for viewers' entertainment budgets.

DStv packs football into new sports package

Under the new South African structure, DStv Sports will retain entertainment channels previously available on Compact while adding extensive SuperSport coverage.

Subscribers will have access to Premier League and UEFA football, cricket, domestic rugby, UFC and WWE, as well as one United Rugby Championship match each week.

However, some premium sports remain outside the package. Formula 1, MotoGP, premium international rugby, golf and ATP tennis will continue to require DStv Premium.

The new package forms part of what MultiChoice describes as its biggest restructuring since it introduced tiered DStv packages in 2005.

Other changes include Starter, formerly Access, at R99 monthly, while Select, previously Family, will cost R299.

The new Movies & Series package will cost R500, while Premium remains R799. Compact Plus, priced at R549, is being "shadowed", meaning it is no longer positioned as a mainstream package for new subscribers.

The announced prices apply to South Africa and should not be confused with Nigerian DStv subscription rates.

Rival streaming services cost more

An analysis by MyBroadband found that South Africans attempting to recreate parts of the DStv Sports offering through dedicated streaming platforms could end up spending more.

Disney+ costs R179 monthly and provides access to two ESPN channels covering sports such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and selected international football and rugby.

UFC Fight Pass Ultimate costs another R160 monthly, while DAZN charges R149.99 for boxing, MMA, American football and selected football content.

Adding the free SABC+ platform brings the combined cost of the four alternatives to R488.99 monthly.

That is R89.99 more than DStv Sports at R399, yet the combination still does not fully reproduce DStv's offering of Premier League, UEFA and other SuperSport content.

What it means for Nigerian DStv subscribers

The comparison highlights a major advantage DStv continues to enjoy in African sports broadcasting: bundling several sought-after competitions into one subscription.

For Nigerian football fans, that advantage is particularly important because the Premier League and UEFA competitions remain major drivers of pay-TV subscriptions.

However, the R399 Sports package and other newly announced prices are specifically for South Africa. Nigerian subscribers remain on MultiChoice Nigeria's existing package structure and naira-denominated pricing unless the company announces corresponding changes locally.

DStv unveils new sports package that defeats streaming platforms Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Still, the South African restructuring could offer clues about DStv's broader strategy as it responds to streaming competition and customers increasingly demanding more flexible packages.

If similar sports-focused options eventually reach Nigeria, subscribers could face a more straightforward choice: pay primarily for the football and sports they want, rather than moving between several streaming platforms to follow different competitions.

DStv Premium vs streaming

Legit.ng previously reported that the battle for viewers’ wallets is intensifying as traditional pay-TV services such as DStv face growing competition from cheaper streaming platforms offering sports, movies and entertainment on demand.

For Nigerian consumers, the comparison offers a useful look at how streaming could reshape the future of pay-TV.

Source: Legit.ng