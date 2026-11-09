Several Nigerian fuel marketers are selling petrol below Dangote Refinery’s depot price of N1,293 per litre

Aiteo offers the lowest rate at N1,277 per litre, followed by Nipco at N1,279 and six other marketers selling at N1,280

Masters records the highest price at N1,325 per litre, while Alkanes and Mainland sell at N1,310

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Several petroleum marketers are selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, below Dangote Refinery’s N1,293 per litre depot price, highlighting differences in the cost of the commodity across Nigeria's supply market.

A review of the latest depot price list shows that Aiteo has the lowest price at N1,277 per litre, while Nipco sells at N1,279 per litre.

Aiteo, Nipco and eight other depots are selling petrol below Dangote Refinery’s latest listed price Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Other marketers, including A.A Rano, African Terminal, Integrated, MRS, Rain Oil and Wosbab, offer petrol at N1,280 per litre.

Petroluemprice.ng reports that these prices are below Dangote Refinery’s listed rate of N1,293 per litre.

Marketers selling petrol below Dangote

The review shows that 10 depots are selling petrol below Dangote Refinery's listed price.

Their rates range from N1,277 to N1,290 per litre.

Depot Price per litre Aiteo N1,277 Nipco N1,279 A.A Rano N1,280 African Terminal N1,280 Integrated N1,280 MRS N1,280 Rain Oil N1,280 Wosbab N1,280 Ascon N1,285 Pinnacle N1,290

Aiteo has the lowest price, selling N16 below Dangote's rate, while Nipco offers a N14 discount.

Five most expensive petrol depots

At the other end of the market, Masters records the highest price among the listed depots at N1,325 per litre.

Depot Price per litre Masters N1,325 Alkanes N1,310 Mainland N1,310 A.Y.M Shafa N1,300 Matrix N1,300

Parker also sells petrol at N1,300 per litre.

The difference between the highest and lowest prices is N48 per litre.

Petrol prices remain uneven across depots, as some marketers sell below Dangote while others charge up to N1,325. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Petrol prices vary across depots

The price review shows that Dangote Refinery is not the cheapest source of petrol among the depots covered in the latest list.

Marketers purchasing from cheaper suppliers could have room to offer more competitive pump prices, particularly in locations where transportation and other operating costs are relatively low.

However, depot prices do not necessarily reflect what motorists pay at filling stations, as transportation, operating expenses and distribution costs can affect retail prices.

Cooking gas prices rise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the retail price of cooking gas has jumped to N1,800 per kilogram in Lagos and Ogun states, as a sharp rise in depot supply costs works its way through to consumers.

Checks by Petroleumprice.ng correspondents across both states confirmed the new price, which follows an increase in depot costs from N1,100 to as high as N1,445 per kilogram, a rise of N345 or 31.4%.

Retailers say the higher wholesale costs have left them with little choice but to pass on the increase.

Source: Legit.ng