The US military has specific rules about where service members can and cannot place tattoos on their bodies

Three body parts are completely off-limits for tattoos, according to the military's official guidelines

Even highly visible areas like the neck and hands come with their own set of restrictions for American soldiers

The US military has drawn clear lines around where its service members are permitted to get tattoos, naming three specific body parts that are completely off-limits.

According to the military's official website, tattoos are prohibited on the following body parts:

US military lists 3 places where tattooed soldiers may violate its appearance rules. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sean Murphy/Im Yeongsik

Source: Getty Images

US military: Body parts banned from tattoos

1. Mouth

2. Ears

3. Eyelids

Outside of these three areas, service members are largely free to have tattoos on most other parts of their bodies. However, that freedom comes with conditions, particularly when it comes to areas that are more visible to the public.

Restrictions that apply to highly visible areas

The military noted that additional rules govern tattoos on the hands, neck, and behind the ears. These areas are not outright banned, but they fall under tighter scrutiny given how prominently they appear when soldiers are in uniform or in public.

Waivers may be granted in certain circumstances, offering some flexibility for existing tattoos that might otherwise fall outside the guidelines.

One area where the military draws an absolute line is content. Tattoos that are considered extremist, racist, sexist, or indecent are strictly prohibited across the board, with no room for exceptions or waivers regardless of where they are placed on the body.

The military advised all personnel to consult its official hair and appearance guidelines for the complete and detailed tattoo requirements applicable to their branch of service.

UK names six groups eligible for passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined six categories of British nationality that make their holders eligible to apply for a British passport.

The list includes British citizens, British overseas territories citizens, British overseas citizens, British subjects, British nationals (overseas), and British protected persons.

Source: Legit.ng