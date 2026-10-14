Matchday two of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League produced major results, including a Real Madrid comeback and a Club Brugge upset at the San Siro

Opta's supercomputer updated its Champions League winner predictions after all matchday two results were confirmed

Arsenal lead the title odds at 21.86%, while Yaya Toure's Slovan Bratislava are given a 0% chance of winning the competition

The second round of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage wrapped up on Wednesday with a string of high-scoring matches across Europe, after which Opta's prediction model reshuffled its list of likely title winners.

Real Madrid produced one of the more dramatic results of the evening, recovering from a deficit to beat AS Roma 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Arsenal remain favourite to win 2026/27 Champions League title. Photo by Shaun Brooks.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain also impressed, defeating Manchester City 4-2, while Aston Villa put six past Fenerbahce without reply. Liverpool came from behind to edge LASK 6-3 in the afternoon kickoff.

There were surprises elsewhere too. Club Brugge stunned Inter Milan 4-3 at the San Siro, and Sabah FK registered their first-ever Champions League victory with a 2-0 win over Slavia Praha.

Bayern Munich were held to a 3-3 draw by Vikings, while Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona each secured wins over Lille, Manchester United and Galatasaray respectively.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Following the conclusion of all matchday two fixtures, The Analyst, the platform that publishes Opta's supercomputer forecasts, updated its probabilities for the eventual Champions League winner.

Arsenal, who reached last season's final, remain the outright favourites to go all the way, with a 21.86% probability of lifting the trophy. Bayern Munich sit second at 16.05%, while Manchester City are placed third at 15.26% despite their heavy defeat to PSG.

Barcelona are fourth in the rankings with a 12.34% chance of winning. PSG, Liverpool and Real Madrid all feature in the next tier of contenders, each carrying a realistic shot at a trophy their clubs have won before.

At the other end of the table, 23 teams have been assigned less than a 1% chance of winning the competition. Slovan Bratislava, managed by Yaya Toure, have been given a 0% probability of claiming the title.

Mysterious cat predicts Man City vs PSG

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League match between Man City and PSG.

The mysterious cat correctly predicted that Luis Enrique would record his first managerial win over Enzo Maresca in their first meeting since the 2025 Club World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng