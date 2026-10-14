Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman came off the bench to score against Manchester United in the Champions League

The Nigerian international had gone six matches without a goal before finding the net against the Premier League side

Lookman disclosed what manager Diego Simeone said to him before he stepped onto the pitch

Atletico Madrid winger Ademola Lookman has revealed the words Diego Simeone shared with him in the dugout before he entered the pitch and scored against Manchester United in the Champions League.

The Nigerian international took just eight minutes after coming off the bench to break his goalscoring drought, which had stretched across six matches without a goal.

Ademola Lookman during Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Manchester United. Photo by Gokhan Taner.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo after the match, Lookman said he was glad to contribute and credited his teammates for laying the groundwork before his introduction.

"I'm very happy to come and help the team, it's important. The guys put on a big performance before I come on, so it's easy to come into the team and play, so I'm very happy with the team's performance," he said.

What Simeone told Lookman

Before his manager sent him on, Simeone had already made clear his belief that the winger could shake off the lean run in front of goal. Lookman confirmed that the instruction from the Argentine coach was straightforward and focused on attitude rather than tactics.

"Just bring the energy, try to help the team, defensively of course and offensively when I get the chance to do so, yeah, bring the energy," Lookman added.

As noted by El Pais, the timing of the goal was particularly significant for a player who had been struggling to find the net in recent matches.

The goal will come as a confidence boost ahead of a busy fixture run for Atletico, who next face Espanyol in La Liga before travelling to Germany to take on Stuttgart in the Champions League.

Simeone reacts after Lookman's goal

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone praised Ademola Lookman after the winger broke his goal drought against Manchester United.

The Argentine manager, who had supported the Super Eagles star during his struggles, praised the key attributes that helped his player.

Source: Legit.ng