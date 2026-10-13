Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk spoke after his side suffered a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in their second UEFA Champions League game

Victor Osimhen returned from injury to feature for Galatasaray, who took an early lead before a second goal was ruled out

Buruk cited poor concentration and bad luck as key factors in the heavy loss, with the club facing a tough path out of the group stage

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has broken his silence following his team's 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Barcelona, admitting that a lack of focus and misfortune played a significant role in the collapse.

The Turkish Super League champions made a promising start against Hansi Flick’s side when Russian striker Aleksey Batrakov put them ahead.

Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray's 4-1 loss to Barcelona. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by TRT Spor, Victor Osimhen, returning to full action after more than a month out with injury, then assisted Baris Alper Yilmaz for what appeared to be a second goal, only for it to be ruled out by the referee.

That decision proved to be a turning point. Barcelona responded almost immediately through João Cancelo to level the score at 1-1 before the break.

The second half belonged entirely to the visitors, with Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordons, and Karim Adeyemi all finding the net to seal a comprehensive victory for the La Liga champions.

Buruk reacts after Galatasaray loss

Speaking to GS TV after the match, Buruk said his players had executed their plan well in the opening period but lost their shape as the half progressed.

"Looking at the first half, we did what we wanted up to a certain point and scored a goal during that period. We also scored a second goal, but it was disallowed. Towards the end of the first half, we retreated too much towards our own goal," he said.

Buruk defends his players

Despite the scoreline, the Galatasaray boss declined to single out any individual for blame.

"We did some things well, and some things we did badly. All of my players tried their best. I don't have much to say to them about this match. We were up against a very good team," he added.

Having lost both of their opening Champions League matches, Galatasaray's chances of progressing from the group stage are growing increasingly slim. The Lions will look to get their campaign back on track when they face Lille in their next fixture.

Stats prove Osimhen's value

Legit.ng previously highlighted the stats that proved Osimhen’s value to Galatasaray in European matches ahead of his return vs Barcelona.

Since his arrival in Istanbul, he has been the club’s best player, but fell short tonight against Barcelona, which contributed to his team’s defeat.

Source: Legit.ng