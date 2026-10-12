Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi praised Victor Osimhen ahead of the club's Champions League matchday two trip to Galatasaray

Cubarsi recalled facing Osimhen when the Super Eagles striker was at Napoli in 2024 and knows what it means

Galatasaray entered the match with growing confidence following Osimhen's return from a month-long injury absence

Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi has described Victor Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world, issuing the warning ahead of his side's 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage visit to Galatasaray's Rams Park in Istanbul on matchday two.

The Spanish defender recalled a previous encounter with the Super Eagles star, when Osimhen was still leading the line for Napoli in 2024.

Victor Osimhen and Pau Cubarsi have faced before in the Champions League. Photo by David S. Bustamante.

Source: Getty Images

Drawing on that experience, Cubarsi said Barcelona know what to expect from the Nigerian forward, particularly in a home setting where the Turkish side will be backing their striker heavily.

"We faced Osimhen a few years ago. We expect to come up against an opponent who knows exactly what he wants, especially as he is playing at home," Cubarsi told Goal.

Pau Cubarsi hails Osimhen

The 2026 FIFA World Cup winner did not hold back in his assessment of the Galatasaray forward, placing him firmly among the elite at his position globally.

For Cubarsi, neutralising Osimhen will demand that Barcelona operate at their sharpest level right from kick-off, leaving no room for slow starts.

"He is one of the best strikers in the world," he added.

Galatasaray's confidence ahead of the Champions League fixture has grown significantly following Osimhen's return to fitness after over a month due to injury before coming back into contention.

His availability gives the Istanbul club a major boost as they prepare to host one of Europe's biggest clubs on a European night at Rams Park.

Barcelona sent Victor Osimhen warning

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia Gomez fired a warning to Barcelona ahead of the Champions League clash.

The Spanish coach confirmed that Osimhen is fully recovered and ready to go, and Galatasaray are ready to unleash him on Barcelona’s defence.

Source: Legit.ng